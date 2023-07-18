Toddler Shoots, Kills Baby Sister With Unsecured Handgun - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Toddler Shoots, Kills Baby Sister With Unsecured Handgun

A child accidentally shoots themself or another child every other day in America

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Crime scene investigation at site of accidental shooting in Fallbrook, Calif. KGTV

A three-year-old boy accessed an unsecured handgun and fatally shot his one-year-old sister at their California home on Monday, police said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the boy had gotten a hold of the gun in the Fallbrook home and shot his sister, causing her to suffer a "head injury.” The girl was pronounced dead at a San Diego hospital despite life-saving efforts, The Times of San Diego reported.

The police have not identified the family.

"The Sheriff's Department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death,” the department said. “Sheriff's Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death. There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.” 

Per the department, the Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, it is not clear who reported the shooting or where the children’s parents were at the time of the incident.

Read More

Accidental shootings among children are not a rare event in the U.S. The Trace, a gun-violence tracking organization, found last month that 162 children under 13 had accidentally shot themselves or another child in the past year.

That amounts to about one every other day.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.