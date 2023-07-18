Toddler Shoots, Kills Baby Sister With Unsecured Handgun

A three-year-old boy accessed an unsecured handgun and fatally shot his one-year-old sister at their California home on Monday, police said.
According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the boy had gotten a hold of the gun in the Fallbrook home and shot his sister, causing her to suffer a "head injury.” The girl was pronounced dead at a San Diego hospital despite life-saving efforts, The Times of San Diego reported.
The police have not identified the family.
"The Sheriff's Department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death,” the department said. “Sheriff's Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death. There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.”
Per the department, the Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, it is not clear who reported the shooting or where the children’s parents were at the time of the incident.
Accidental shootings among children are not a rare event in the U.S. The Trace, a gun-violence tracking organization, found last month that 162 children under 13 had accidentally shot themselves or another child in the past year.
That amounts to about one every other day.
