Toddler Who Died After Alleged Abuse Saves 2 Babies with Donated Organs: She ‘Would Want to Save Someone Else’

A toddler who died has had her organs donated to two babies in need, her family said.

Two-year-old Emmaline Mitchell from St. George, Utah, went to the hospital last month with severe head and brain trauma, local Fox affiliate KSTU reported. Doctors said her injuries were consistent with child abuse, and her stepfather, Randy Lessing, now faces a child abuse homicide charge.

"She was the type of kid that could really make any good day the best day or make any bad day a good day," Emmaline’s grandmother, Tammy Fullmer Teeples, told KSTU.

"She would literally, arms up to anybody and just, she just knew she was beautiful and cute and center of attention, and she just brought that light to so many people.”

Teeples said her family members were devastated by her death, adding that in the hospital, they were hoping for a miracle.

The miracle showed up — but only after her tragic death.

Two families received organ donations from Emmaline after she died, Teeples said.

'Two lives were saved by our sweet Emmaline,' the toddler's grandmother said Fox 13 News Utah/YouTube

"If somebody could have saved Emmaline they would have saved Emmaline," she said. "So Emmaline would want to save someone else."

She added: “One baby received her heart, and another baby received her intestines, kidneys, and liver and both were successful transplants.”

Teeples described the organ donation as uplifting for the family in a time of grief and difficulty.

"Two lives were saved by our sweet Emmaline," she told KSTU. "That's a lot more than many people accomplish in their lifetimes.”

Lessing was arrested earlier this week and is being held without bail. He faces one first-degree felony charge of child abuse homicide and one second-degree felony charge of obstruction of justice, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.