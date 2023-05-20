Toddler Left In Hot Florida Car for 14 Hours Died With 107 Temperature

A 2-year-old Florida girl who died after her parents allegedly left her to sleep in a car for 14 hours had a body temperature of 107 degrees when authorities found her at her home, a local sheriff said.

Kathreen Adams, 23, and Christopher McLean, 32, of Prosperity, Florida are charged with child neglect in connection to the death of their daughter, Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said during a press conference on Wednesday night.

Adams and McLean are also facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, based on discoveries authorities made during their investigation, officials said.

Additional charges are expected.

According to Tate, Adams admitted to investigators the child, who has not been publicly identified, was left in a car outside the home as she slept from about 12 a.m. Tuesday though that afternoon.

"They decided to leave the child in the car and ultimately fell asleep and did not wake up or did not realize the child was in the car until around 3:41 [p.m.]," he said.

Tate suspects methamphetamine "is the culprit behind this death," he said.

"That's what happens when you use drugs: You lose sense of what's going on in reality and this kind of stuff happens," Tate told reporters. "If there were no drugs, we probably wouldn't be here today."

County dispatchers received an emergency call around 3:43 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who was "very hysterical," Tate said.

At the home, a deputy met a person who was carrying the unresponsive girl in his arms and immediately began performing CPR as emergency medical services personnel responded, Tate said.

The child was ultimately pronounced dead around 3:59 p.m., he said.

Authorities soon realized the child was hot to the touch, and confirmed her body temperature was 107 degrees, according to Tate

Police eventually pieced together that the child was left in a car, he said.

Adams, when presented with those allegations, confessed she purposely left the child in the car overnight, Tate said.

Adams told officials she and McLean picked up the girl and the girl's 4-year-old sibling from a relative's house sometime after 12 a.m., Tate said.

When they arrived home, the 2-year-old girl was asleep in her car seat, and Adams and McLean decided to let her continue sleeping there while the other child went into the house with the two parents, Adams allegedly told investigators.

"So basically, you know, the mom did confess to leaving the child in the car for about 14 hours," Tate said.

As of Wednesday night there remained some "gray areas" about what happened between the time Adams and McLean found their unresponsive daughter and when they called 911, Tate said.

McLean invoked his right to remain silent during the investigation but was implicated in the girl's death through Adam's statements, according to Tate.

During a search of the home, authorities discovered "numerous packages" of methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipes, marijuana, CBD gummies, and "different sorts of drug paraphernalia," Tate said.

Although Tate believes methamphetamine played a role in the incident, Adams has only confessed to using marijuana while her child was in the car, he said.

Results of blood tests for both Adams and McLean and of an autopsy of the girl's body were still pending late Wednesday.

The 4-year-old child is in the care of the Department of Children and Families.