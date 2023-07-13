Toddler Killed, Firefighters Injured in Phoenix Apartment Blaze: ‘It’s Terrifying’ - The Messenger
Toddler Killed, Firefighters Injured in Phoenix Apartment Blaze: ‘It’s Terrifying’

A woman, possibly the child's mother, also suffered 'extremely critical' burns and extensive smoke inhalation

Ryan Parker
An apartment fire in Phoenix left a child dead and a woman fighting for her life, along with two firefighters burned. Fox 10 in Phoenix/Screengrab

A toddler was killed, and a woman was severely burned, in an apartment fire on Wednesday in Phoenix, where firefighters also suffered injuries.

Fire crews responded to the complex blaze in north Phoenix around 1 p.m. local time and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first-floor unit, Fox 10 in Phoenix reported.

The fire was spreading to the second and third floors once firefighters arrived.

Emergency personnel were able to revive the woman once she was extracted. She suffered "extremely critical" burns and extensive smoke inhalation, Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade told reporters.

A toddler located in the apartment was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact relationship between the child and the woman was not immediately clear, authorities said, but she is presumed to be the mother.

An unidentified man suffered lacerations while trying to get into the burning apartment. Two firefighters suffered burns to the arms and neck, but were in stable condition, McDade said.

"It's terrifying," a woman by the name of Lisa, who lives in the area, told Fox 10. "These things can happen so fast, and you look at the damage. It's just scary."

