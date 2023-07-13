Toddler Killed, Firefighters Injured in Phoenix Apartment Blaze: ‘It’s Terrifying’

A toddler was killed, and a woman was severely burned, in an apartment fire on Wednesday in Phoenix, where firefighters also suffered injuries.
Fire crews responded to the complex blaze in north Phoenix around 1 p.m. local time and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first-floor unit, Fox 10 in Phoenix reported.
The fire was spreading to the second and third floors once firefighters arrived.
Emergency personnel were able to revive the woman once she was extracted. She suffered "extremely critical" burns and extensive smoke inhalation, Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade told reporters.
- Toddler Shot in Head While Sleeping After Stray Bullet Breaks Through Wall of New Orleans Apartment
- Mom Arrested After Allegedly Unattended Toddler Falls From 3rd Floor Apartment Window
- Explosion Rocks Apartment Building in Germany
- Babysitter Accused of Killing Toddler May Have Hurt Other Children: Authorities
- Pregnant Mom Shot and Killed by Her Own Toddler
A toddler located in the apartment was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact relationship between the child and the woman was not immediately clear, authorities said, but she is presumed to be the mother.
An unidentified man suffered lacerations while trying to get into the burning apartment. Two firefighters suffered burns to the arms and neck, but were in stable condition, McDade said.
"It's terrifying," a woman by the name of Lisa, who lives in the area, told Fox 10. "These things can happen so fast, and you look at the damage. It's just scary."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands from Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews