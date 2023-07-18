A 15-month-old was killed after wandering onto a roadway and being struck by a pickup truck.

The toddler's caregiver was unaware he had left the house until after the fatal incident occurred. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) identified the young victim as Wyatt Stoller, who passed away after being rushed to the hospital on Saturday. He was hit by a silver 2019 Ford F-150 pickup shortly before 8 p.m. in Milton Township, approximately 30 miles east of Akron.

According to a press release from OSHP, the 17-year-old caregiver was "unaware he was in the road."

Sergeant Bridget Matt, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, did not answer Newsweek's questions regarding "whether the teenage caregiver will face charges and how the toddler managed to get out of the house."

"Unfortunately, I am unable to answer the additional questions that you asked due to the investigation still being open and ongoing," Matt told Newsweek via email.

An obituary for Wyatt described him as "a ray of sunshine brightening each room he entered."