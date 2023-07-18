Toddler Fatally Hit by a Truck After Fleeing His Teenage Sitter
It is unclear if the 17-year-old caregiver will face charges
A 15-month-old was killed after wandering onto a roadway and being struck by a pickup truck.
The toddler's caregiver was unaware he had left the house until after the fatal incident occurred. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) identified the young victim as Wyatt Stoller, who passed away after being rushed to the hospital on Saturday. He was hit by a silver 2019 Ford F-150 pickup shortly before 8 p.m. in Milton Township, approximately 30 miles east of Akron.
According to a press release from OSHP, the 17-year-old caregiver was "unaware he was in the road."
Sergeant Bridget Matt, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, did not answer Newsweek's questions regarding "whether the teenage caregiver will face charges and how the toddler managed to get out of the house."
- Washington State Semi-Truck Driver Killed in High-Speed Crash by Fleeing Teen Robbery Suspects
- Man on ‘Most Wanted List’ Arrested After Allegedly Abandoning Toddler on Busy Intersection From Stolen Truck
- Florida Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Arrested After Negative Google Review Names Him as the Driver
- Driver in Fatal Hit and Run Kills Himself When Police Arrive to Investigate
- Arizona Man Unable to Work After His Two Trucks are Stolen in One Month
"Unfortunately, I am unable to answer the additional questions that you asked due to the investigation still being open and ongoing," Matt told Newsweek via email.
An obituary for Wyatt described him as "a ray of sunshine brightening each room he entered."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews