Toddler Drowns After Falling Off Catamaran While Parents Made Dinner - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Toddler Drowns After Falling Off Catamaran While Parents Made Dinner

The tot is believed to have 'worked free' from safety harness as her parents were in the galley

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
13-month-old Māhina Toki is believed to have ‘worked free’ from the harness as her parents prepared dinner in the galleyGivealittle

A 13-month-old girl drowned in Fiji after falling off a catamaran while her family cooked dinner, according to a report.  

Māhina Toki was allegedly strapped into a harness on the boat's deck watching a movie while her parents, Mark and Kiri, prepared dinner last Friday, the New Zealand Herald reported, citing the police in Fiji.

When they came back to the deck from the boat's galley, Māhina was gone.

The tot was found in the waters of Musket Cove in western Fiji and could not be revived.

Read More

“By the time we could find her, it was too late,” a friend of the grieving family wrote on a Givealittle page set up to cover the cost of flights back home and funeral expenses.

It's believed the child was able to free herself from the harness and then fell into the water.

The family arrived in Musket Cove on Wednesday after sailing from New Zealand.

Joe Mar, the manager of the Musket Cove Resort, told the New Zealand Herald that Māhina's death left people on the island stunned.

“The family rushed into shore to seek help and a lot of people rushed to their aid, but unfortunately couldn’t revive her,” he said.

Friends and family remembered Māhina as a "happy, smiling child who loved the water and life on the boat," said one posting on the Givealittle page that is raising money for the family.

“Her mother, Kiri, said she had eyes that looked into your soul from the [day] she was born," another said.

Police in Fiji are still investigating the incident. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.