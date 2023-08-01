Toddler Drowns After Falling Off Catamaran While Parents Made Dinner

A 13-month-old girl drowned in Fiji after falling off a catamaran while her family cooked dinner, according to a report.

Māhina Toki was allegedly strapped into a harness on the boat's deck watching a movie while her parents, Mark and Kiri, prepared dinner last Friday, the New Zealand Herald reported, citing the police in Fiji.

When they came back to the deck from the boat's galley, Māhina was gone.

The tot was found in the waters of Musket Cove in western Fiji and could not be revived.

“By the time we could find her, it was too late,” a friend of the grieving family wrote on a Givealittle page set up to cover the cost of flights back home and funeral expenses.

It's believed the child was able to free herself from the harness and then fell into the water.

The family arrived in Musket Cove on Wednesday after sailing from New Zealand.

Joe Mar, the manager of the Musket Cove Resort, told the New Zealand Herald that Māhina's death left people on the island stunned.

“The family rushed into shore to seek help and a lot of people rushed to their aid, but unfortunately couldn’t revive her,” he said.

Friends and family remembered Māhina as a "happy, smiling child who loved the water and life on the boat," said one posting on the Givealittle page that is raising money for the family.

“Her mother, Kiri, said she had eyes that looked into your soul from the [day] she was born," another said.

Police in Fiji are still investigating the incident.