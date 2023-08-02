Toddler Dies in Hot Car After Grandma Forgets Daycare Drop-Off - The Messenger
Toddler Dies in Hot Car After Grandma Forgets Daycare Drop-Off

Heatstrokes kill about 40 children stuck in cars every year in the U.S.

Nick Gallagher
A 14-month-old girl in New York died inside a hot car after her grandmother placed her in the vehicle but forgot to drive her to daycare before heading off to work.

The 54-year-old grandma allegedly intended to drop off the child at a daycare center in Long Island's Smithtown on Monday, WABC reports. The woman returned to the center eight hours later, only to find that her granddaughter wasn't there.

The toddler was later found inside the woman's Jeep Cherokee, parked outside a Long Island Rail Road station. She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 54-year-old grandmother is alleged to have accidentally left her granddaughter at a train station on Long Island for eight hours.
The 54-year-old grandmother is alleged to have accidentally left her granddaughter at a train station on Long Island for eight hours.WABC-TV
Heatstrokes kill about 40 children stuck in cars every year in the U.S., Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, told the news outlet.

"Never leave your child in a hot car, even for a minute," Chase said. "When you put your child in the backseat, put something in the backseat with them — a phone, purse, wallet, or something you'll need when you get to your destination."

The temperature that day reached about 83 degrees Fahrenheit, according to ABC News.

However, even when the outside air is just 80 degrees, a vehicle's interior temperature can reach 125 degrees after about an hour, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

