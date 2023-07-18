Today Is the Day Phoenix Is Expected To Break Heat Records - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Today Is the Day Phoenix Is Expected To Break Heat Records

Phoenix tied a record set in 1974 on Monday for most consecutive days with temperatures above 110 degrees

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
In an aerial view, the downtown skyline is seen during a heat wave on July 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Weather forecasts today are expecting temperatures to reach 114 degrees. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Meteorologists say Phoenix is poised to break a heat record on Tuesday as a continuing heat wave is expected to keep temperatures well above 110 degrees for the 19th consecutive day.

According to the National Weather Service, the record of 18 days set back in 1974 was tied on Monday and is expected to handily be broken on Tuesday, as temperatures are forecasted to hit 114 degrees and stay around that same high through the weekend.

"It looks like (the heat wave) is going to continue for quite some time," Matthew Hirsch, a meteorologist with the weather service, told the Arizona Republic.

Read More

"Take this heat event seriously, even if you're acclimated. This event is different from others just because it has been so prolonged, so we're urging people to take it seriously, stay hydrated and stay indoors as much as possible."

According to the Republic, the region has already broken several records amid the sweltering heat.

At Sky Harbor Airport on Monday morning, the low temperature dropped only to 95 degrees. It was the eighth day in a row that saw lows in the 90s, busting a record set in 2012 of seven consecutive days with lows at or above 90 degrees.

On Tuesday, Phoenix was under an excessive heat warning issued by the weather service.

"An excessive heat warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur," meteorologists said.

"Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat."

Hirsch told the Republic the area may see some relief, as there were chances for monsoon storms of up to 15% each day this week, southeast of Phoenix.

Rain in the city center is unlikely, but the storms could bring in strong winds that carry cooler air, Hirsch said.

On Tuesday, more than 91 million Americans were living under heat advisories, watches and warnings as an unprecedented heat wave continued its hold on the southwest.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.