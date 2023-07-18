Today Is the Day Phoenix Is Expected To Break Heat Records

Meteorologists say Phoenix is poised to break a heat record on Tuesday as a continuing heat wave is expected to keep temperatures well above 110 degrees for the 19th consecutive day.

According to the National Weather Service, the record of 18 days set back in 1974 was tied on Monday and is expected to handily be broken on Tuesday, as temperatures are forecasted to hit 114 degrees and stay around that same high through the weekend.

"It looks like (the heat wave) is going to continue for quite some time," Matthew Hirsch, a meteorologist with the weather service, told the Arizona Republic.

"Take this heat event seriously, even if you're acclimated. This event is different from others just because it has been so prolonged, so we're urging people to take it seriously, stay hydrated and stay indoors as much as possible."

According to the Republic, the region has already broken several records amid the sweltering heat.

At Sky Harbor Airport on Monday morning, the low temperature dropped only to 95 degrees. It was the eighth day in a row that saw lows in the 90s, busting a record set in 2012 of seven consecutive days with lows at or above 90 degrees.

On Tuesday, Phoenix was under an excessive heat warning issued by the weather service.

"An excessive heat warning means that a period of very hot

temperatures, even by local standards, will occur," meteorologists said.

"Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat."

Hirsch told the Republic the area may see some relief, as there were chances for monsoon storms of up to 15% each day this week, southeast of Phoenix.

Rain in the city center is unlikely, but the storms could bring in strong winds that carry cooler air, Hirsch said.

On Tuesday, more than 91 million Americans were living under heat advisories, watches and warnings as an unprecedented heat wave continued its hold on the southwest.



