Titan Submersible CEO Refused Help, Threw Controller at Co-Worker in Previous Underwater Incident: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Titan Submersible CEO Refused Help, Threw Controller at Co-Worker in Previous Underwater Incident: Report

Stockton Rush reportedly 'intimidated' and 'frightened' an expert into silence

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The co-founder of OceanGate, the company that manufactured the ill-fated Titan submersible, had a history of disregarding and mistreating a colleague with more expertise, according to a new report. 

Stockton Rush, 61, gained international notoriety when his submersible imploded on a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic – resulting in the death of himself and four others

Now, a new Vanity Fair investigation has uncovered evidence that suggests that Rush was warned repeatedly by David Lochridge, a Scottish marine engineer, that the vessel was unsafe. Lochridge had previously piloted submersibles and had ample experience in deep voyages, according to Vanity Fair. 

Even before getting hired, Lochridge had already saved Rush from disaster on one occasion. In 2016, Rush was trying to get sonar images of the Andrea Doria, a shipwreck off the coast of Nantucket. Lochridge, who was also on the voyage, created a safety plan that Rush reportedly disregarded. 

Rush then accidentally got stuck under the bow of the shipwreck, at which point Lochridge tried to take over. 

A new investigative report has uncovered evidence that suggests that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was warned repeatedly by David Lochridge, a Scottish marine engineer, that the titan submersible was unsafe.
A new investigative report has uncovered evidence that suggests that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was warned repeatedly by David Lochridge, a Scottish marine engineer, that the titan submersible was unsafe.Oceangate Expeditions/Facebook

Rush refused to give Lochridge control for over an hour – until another passenger screamed “Give him the f---ing controller!”

Read More

In response, Rush reportedly threw the controller at Lochridge’s head. Lochridge took control of the submersible and was able to navigate the vessel to safety in 15 minutes. 

In 2018, OceanGate hired Lochridge as director of marine operations. While working at OceanGate, Lochridge reportedly argued with other employees, who had less experience than him, about the safety of the submersible – culminating in a 10-page report which outlined numerous engineering flaws. 

In response, OceanGate fired Lochridge and then sued him and his wife, who wasn’t employed by the company. Lochridge countersued OceanGate, for wrongful termination and also filed an OSHA complaint. 

Though other experts, in the submersible field, agreed with Lochridge, he eventually decided to settle his lawsuit, withdraw the OSHA complaint and agreed to never publicly discuss OceanGate. 

Fellow submersible expert Patrick Lahey told Vanity Fair that Rush had “intimidated” and “frightened” Lochridge into silence.

“I certainly would have continued that fight, because I believe you take something like that right to the end. But he didn’t want to, and I knew it wasn’t my decision,” he said.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.