Titan Submersible CEO Refused Help, Threw Controller at Co-Worker in Previous Underwater Incident: Report

The co-founder of OceanGate, the company that manufactured the ill-fated Titan submersible, had a history of disregarding and mistreating a colleague with more expertise, according to a new report.

Stockton Rush, 61, gained international notoriety when his submersible imploded on a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic – resulting in the death of himself and four others.

Now, a new Vanity Fair investigation has uncovered evidence that suggests that Rush was warned repeatedly by David Lochridge, a Scottish marine engineer, that the vessel was unsafe. Lochridge had previously piloted submersibles and had ample experience in deep voyages, according to Vanity Fair.

Even before getting hired, Lochridge had already saved Rush from disaster on one occasion. In 2016, Rush was trying to get sonar images of the Andrea Doria, a shipwreck off the coast of Nantucket. Lochridge, who was also on the voyage, created a safety plan that Rush reportedly disregarded.

Rush then accidentally got stuck under the bow of the shipwreck, at which point Lochridge tried to take over.

A new investigative report has uncovered evidence that suggests that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was warned repeatedly by David Lochridge, a Scottish marine engineer, that the titan submersible was unsafe. Oceangate Expeditions/Facebook

Rush refused to give Lochridge control for over an hour – until another passenger screamed “Give him the f---ing controller!”

In response, Rush reportedly threw the controller at Lochridge’s head. Lochridge took control of the submersible and was able to navigate the vessel to safety in 15 minutes.

In 2018, OceanGate hired Lochridge as director of marine operations. While working at OceanGate, Lochridge reportedly argued with other employees, who had less experience than him, about the safety of the submersible – culminating in a 10-page report which outlined numerous engineering flaws.

In response, OceanGate fired Lochridge and then sued him and his wife, who wasn’t employed by the company. Lochridge countersued OceanGate, for wrongful termination and also filed an OSHA complaint.

Though other experts, in the submersible field, agreed with Lochridge, he eventually decided to settle his lawsuit, withdraw the OSHA complaint and agreed to never publicly discuss OceanGate.

Fellow submersible expert Patrick Lahey told Vanity Fair that Rush had “intimidated” and “frightened” Lochridge into silence.

“I certainly would have continued that fight, because I believe you take something like that right to the end. But he didn’t want to, and I knew it wasn’t my decision,” he said.