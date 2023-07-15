Titan Company OceanGate Shuts Down Website, Social Media Accounts

Almost a month after the Titan submersible imploded while attempting to visit the wreck of the Titanic, the company responsible for making the sub, OceanGate, has deleted or made private all of its social media accounts.

OceanGate’s website also went dark as of Friday morning, the New York Post reported.

“OceanGate Expeditions has suspended all exploration and commercial operations,” its landing page reads.

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate Expeditions via AP

The company’s Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter account no longer exist. Its Instagram account does still exist, but has been made private with no posts. It does, however, still have more than 47,000 followers and follows 407 accounts.

Last week, OceanGate added a notice to the top of its website stating that it had ceased all operations earlier this month. But at the time, visitors were still able to navigate the website, including information about the $250,000 “Titanic Expedition.”

The company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, was killed June 18 along with four other passengers on board the sub after it imploded less than two hours into the dive.

An investigation has been launched by RMS Titanic Inc. after its underwater research director Paul-Henry Nargeolet was among the five killed. The safety of the submersible came under heavy scrutiny following the tragedy.