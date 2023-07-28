Tired of the Heat? This Is What Fall Will Look Like - The Messenger
Tired of the Heat? This Is What Fall Will Look Like

Summer-like weather is expected to continue into September across large swaths of the country

Yelena Dzhanova
The upcoming fall season will be characterized by lingering heat continuing into September and a rapid buildup into wildfire season, according to AccuWeather's 2023 fall forecast.

Fall begins on Saturday, September 23, and meteorologists are monitoring weather-related factors such as El Niño, the warm phase of the Pacific Ocean's temperature cycle. They are also studying the impact of rising sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic on the upcoming season.

Summer-like weather is expected to continue into September, AccuWeather projects. Northeastern cities like New York City and Philadelphia could experience 90-degree heat during the first week or two. The Midwest, on the other hand, might endure similar temperatures later into the month, even after the official start of fall.

When October arrives, the temperature is anticipated to drop, ushering in a "big transition" of chillier air across the Midwest and Northeast regions of the country, according to a weather analysis conducted by meteorologist Paul Pastelok. This transition is expected to generate thunderstorms and an "early frost" in parts of the Midwest, Pastelok projects.

A seasonal temperature outlook provided by the National Weather Service
A seasonal temperature outlook provided by the National Weather ServiceNational Weather Service/Screenshot

"I think we could start to see some flurries in the higher elevations as we get into very late September and October, but lower elevations may wait until late October or November," Pastelok said.

In the Central and Rocky Mountain regions of the US, temperatures will decrease significantly and stay lower than they were during the same period last year. This cold air might bring snow to the area.

In the West, wildfires are expected to ignite, but could be suppressed by the wet weather projected to arrive in September.

Wildfire season this year had a slow start due to a prolonged winter season that resulted in heavy snow and rain across the West.

But "even though we're having a late start, and the season may be shorter this year compared to other years, we may see the acreage really build up quickly," Pastelok warned.

Between 5 and 6.5 million acres are projected to be consumed by wildfires this year, according to AccuWeather's forecast.

