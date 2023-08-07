Tinder Launching ‘High-End’ $500 Monthly Subscription
The new membership tier, which was not formally named in the recent earnings report, is expected to launch in early fall
Tinder users will soon have the option to shell out $500 a month for a “high-end membership,” Tech Crunch first reported.
Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, touched on the new membership option in its Q2 2023 earnings release, saying the pricing is expected to be “substantially higher than Tinder’s current offerings given the significant additional benefits that members will receive and its limited availability.”
The new membership tier was first announced in April when the company’s chief product officer, Mark Van Ryswyk, called the new subscription “Tinder Vault” in an interview with Fast Company. The parent company acquired a dating app called The League in 2022 that costs users up to $1,000 per week and showed Tinder that certain users may be “high intent members” willing to pay a premium for more services.
Ryswyk said the service would build on Tinder’s technology rather than relying on human-powered connections, according to Fast Company.
The new membership tier, which was not formally named in the recent earnings report, is expected to launch in early fall. In addition to launching a pricey new subscription, the company said it plans to roll out an “important product refresh” to “better satisfy” its core Gen Z users. The refresh will incorporate new features like prompts, quizzes, and conversation starters to “enable deeper self-expression throughout the dating journey.”
The new features are expected to launch by the end of the month in certain markets, and the changes are “meant to make the app more dynamic and engaging,” the company said. The company will also use artificial intelligence to “surface the right content to the right people.”
