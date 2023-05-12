The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tinder Asks Poly Lovers to Stop Posting Together, Enforces New Rules

    The new community guidelines also ban social media handles in bios

    Monique Merrill
    Tinder has updated its community guidelines, and the dating app wants users in poly and open relationships to make separate accounts. 

    The new rule requiring each account to be used by just one person cited logistical and privacy reasons that make the app unable to support multiple users accessing the same account. 

    A press release from Tinder about the updated rules encouraged users to use the recently released “relationship types” feature to signal if they are interested in multiple partners. According to Tinder, 40% of users select “long term relationship” as their relationship goal on the app, the press release said.

    In addition to cracking down on how many people use one account, the app will also remove links to social media handles that users post in their bio, according to the press release. 

    “Tinder is not a place to promote businesses to try making money,” the press release said. The updated rules are a bit more direct about the restrictions, specifically stating that the app is not the place for sex work, escort services or “compensated relationships.”

    “So, no – don’t use Tinder to find your sugarmamma,” the new rules read.

    Users are also asked not to post private conversations from the app online, unless they’ve been given consent to do so.

