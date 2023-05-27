Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to Die
The singer was featured on the 1985 charity single, along with dozens of other stars as part of a collective dubbed "U.S.A. for Africa."
Tina Turner's death Wednesday at the age of 83 spurred tributes to her many smash hits, but the singer also had numerous lesser-remembered credits in her arsenal.
According to Billboard, Turner marks the 10th star to die who was involved in the 1985 charity single "We are the World" — helmed by a collective of artists dubbed "U.S.A. for Africa" recording together in order to raise money for humanitarian aid.
Turner was a featured singer, and the first female vocalist heard, on the track. She was preceded in death by fellow U.S.A. for Africa contributors Waylon Jennings, Ray Charles, Anita and June Pointer (of the Pointer Sisters), Michael Jackson, Al Jarreau, Kenny Rogers and Harry Belafonte.
The single, which was written by Jackson and Lionel Richie and produced by Thriller mastermind Quincy Jones, won four Grammys, including Record of the Year, and went on to sell 20 million copies. It spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, per the outlet.
Other notable artists — still living — that appeared on the project include Richie, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, Willie Nelson, Bruce Springsteen, Kenny Loggins, Steve Perry, Cyndi Lauper, Kim Carnes, Bob Dylan, Lindsey Buckingham, Sheila E., Jeffrey Osborne, Smokey Robinson, Ruth Pointer, Daryl Hall and John Oates.
