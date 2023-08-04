Timeline Details Suspected Oregon Kidnapper’s Past as FBI Hunts for Other Possible Victims

The Oregon man accused of kidnapping and imprisoning a woman in a makeshift cinder block cell has hopped around to at least 11 other states, according to a new timeline from the FBI, which is searching for other possible victims.

Investigators previously listed the many states that Negasi Zuberi, 29, has called home, but have now provided a new level of detail, releasing a partial timeline with cities and approximate dates, some of which overlap.

Zuberi, who also used aliases including “Sakima,” “Justin Hyche” and “Justin Kouassi,” lived in the following places in addition to Klamath Falls, Oregon, according to the timeline:

Portland, Oregon, in September 2022

Vancouver, Washington, in August 2022

Denver, Colorado, between March 2022 and May 2023

Antioch, California, between November 2019 and February 2021

Las Vegas, Nevada, between July 2019 and June 2021

Chicago, Illinois, between January 2019 and December 2019

The Bronx, New York, between July 2018 and June 2019

Vacaville, California, between November 2017 and February 2019

Ecorse, Michigan, between April 2017 and September 2017

Azusa, California, between March 2016 and June 2016

Granada Hills, California, between February 2016 and July 2016

Orlando, Florida, between July 2014 and May 2015

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in June 2014, and between June 2018 and April 2020

Northport, Alabama, between April 2014 and June 2018

Oakland, California, between October 2012 and March 2018

He’s additionally known to have frequented Utah’s Washington County since roughly 2016, and New Jersey at unspecified dates.

Investigators have allegedly linked Zuberi to four other sexual assaults beyond that of the woman who fled his Klamath Falls home on July 15, the FBI said Wednesday.

Authorities did not reveal more information about those four incidents, including the states in which they occurred, but encouraged any additional victims to get in touch.

In the Klamath Falls case, Zuberi faces federal charges of interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. His attorney has declined comment.

On July 15, Zuberi allegedly picked up the woman in a part of Seattle known for sex work, falsely identified himself as an undercover police officer, and restrained her in the back of his vehicle with handcuffs and leg irons, according to authorities.

He then allegedly drove her some 450 miles back to Klamath Falls, stopping to rape her along the way, officials said.

At the Klamath Falls home, Zuberi allegedly forced the woman into an improvised, cinder block cell in the garage, according to the FBI.

A makeshift cinder block cell is seen in Negasi Zuberi’s home. FBI

But within hours, the woman managed to pound her way out of the cell with her bare hands, escaped the house, and flagged down a passing motorist for help, authorities said.

Zuberi was arrested the next day after a 45-minute standoff with authorities in a Reno, Nevada parking lot.

In addition to the cell, investigators searching the home allegedly found detailed notes for “Operation Take Over,” including hand-drawn diagrams and musings on how to select a possible victim.

Police responded to Negasi Zuberi’s home and discovered the cinder block cell the victim described, along with a note allegedly written by the suspect, inscribed 'Operation Takeover.' FBI

Zuberi rented the home from Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall and her husband, who evicted Zuberi after his arrest. In a statement, the couple said they were “shocked and dismayed” by the case.

Some familiar with Zuberi have shared a wide range of assessments of him.

He could be “very aggressive” toward his family, maintained an "advanced surveillance system" at his Washington home, and was “always gone at night,” former roommate James Dunn told The Messenger.

A former neighbor in Washington also described Zuberi as “aggressive,” alleging that he flashed a gun during disputes, but a neighbor in Klamath Falls also recalled how he jumped in to help save her dog’s life.

