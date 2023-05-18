The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Timbaland’s New AI Music Startup to Use Notorious B.I.G.’s Voice

    "The paradigm shift in music creation and cost savings will be significant," said the producer.

    Aysha Qamar
    Music industry legend Timbaland, born Timothy Mosley, plans to reshape music production with the innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI). The Grammy-winning producer told Forbes recently about his plans to leverage AI technology to create music, highlighting a promising future.

    "The paradigm shift in music creation and cost savings will be significant," said Mosley. "I’m all in, ready to lead the way."

    While acknowledging potential legal issues related to copyright and revenue-sharing, Mosley emphasized the time-saving potential and the growth possibilities for the music industry.

    AI vocal filters allow artists to emulate others' voices, opening opportunities for future collaborations or using the voice of a deceased music legend. "We shouldn’t fear this technological progress," Mosley affirmed. "Instead, I want to be the solution architect."

    Though the AI filter product remains unnamed, Mosley revealed that the technology has been under development and refinement for two years, hinting at a new income source for voice rights holders.

    "I have a solution underway that’s beneficial for everyone," Mosley shared when announcing a song featuring the voice of the late Notorious B.I.G. on Instagram. He expressed his longing for collaboration with the late rapper, and now, through AI, that has become a possibility.

    He assured that his track featuring the voice of Notorious B.I.G. will only be released with the estate's approval. Mosley emphasized that his venture into AI vocal filters aims to demonstrate how Black Americans can also seize the benefits of early technological investments.

