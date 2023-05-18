Timbaland’s New AI Music Startup to Use Notorious B.I.G.’s Voice
"The paradigm shift in music creation and cost savings will be significant," said the producer.
Music industry legend Timbaland, born Timothy Mosley, plans to reshape music production with the innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI). The Grammy-winning producer told Forbes recently about his plans to leverage AI technology to create music, highlighting a promising future.
"The paradigm shift in music creation and cost savings will be significant," said Mosley. "I’m all in, ready to lead the way."
While acknowledging potential legal issues related to copyright and revenue-sharing, Mosley emphasized the time-saving potential and the growth possibilities for the music industry.
AI vocal filters allow artists to emulate others' voices, opening opportunities for future collaborations or using the voice of a deceased music legend. "We shouldn’t fear this technological progress," Mosley affirmed. "Instead, I want to be the solution architect."
- The Hidden Threat of AI Music: How Technology Could Put Working Composers Out of a Job
- Spotify Deletes AI-Generated Songs that Mostly Bots Listened To
- The future of AI in music is now. Artificial Intelligence was in the music industry long before FN Meka.
- Worries About AI Are Rising as Fast as Advances
- Top Microsoft Exec Believes AI Won’t Steal Our Jobs, It Will Make Them Better
Though the AI filter product remains unnamed, Mosley revealed that the technology has been under development and refinement for two years, hinting at a new income source for voice rights holders.
"I have a solution underway that’s beneficial for everyone," Mosley shared when announcing a song featuring the voice of the late Notorious B.I.G. on Instagram. He expressed his longing for collaboration with the late rapper, and now, through AI, that has become a possibility.
He assured that his track featuring the voice of Notorious B.I.G. will only be released with the estate's approval. Mosley emphasized that his venture into AI vocal filters aims to demonstrate how Black Americans can also seize the benefits of early technological investments.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews