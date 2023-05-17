TikToker Spotted, Secretly Filmed Celebrity on Flight, He Found Her Right Back

When a social media influencer noticed that people on her flight were taking pictures of another passenger, she took a video and asked her over million followers for help identifying him, Insider reported.

"Can someone tell me who this man is?" 31-year-old Paige Craig asked, with The Who's "Who Are You" serving as an apt background soundtrack.

Users quickly identified the man as Eugenio Derbez, an actor popularly known as the "Mexican Jim Carrey." Fans also tagged the actor, who starred in the Oscar-winning 2022 film CODA, in Craig's video so that he could see it for himself.

Derbez created a cheeky response video in the form of a temporary Instagram story. He listed his accolades, including roles in 2018's "Overboard" and 2017's "How to Be a Latin Lover," and ended the video by asking: "Now can someone tell me who this girl is?!"

Then in an Instagram post, he showed himself holding a phone and looking into the distance with a caption that reads: "Now I have to look everywhere trying to avoid [people] peeking."

"I thought his response video was hilarious," Craig told Insider. "It was also nice knowing he wasn't going to put a restraining order on me for the creeper vibes."

