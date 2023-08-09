TikToker Sparks Backlash After Explaining How to Use LinkedIn as a Dating App

While LinkedIn may call itself a network for professionals to form connections, one TikToker explains how she uses the app to make personal connections of a more intimate type.

Candice, who goes by the username @candi.licious on TikTok explained in a now-viral video from July that she uses LinkedIn to filter potential partners.

"Why am I using LinkedIn as a dating app? The filters," she said in the video.

"Number one: I can filter for an education. MBA, baby!" she explained. "Number two: I can filter by industry. I'm looking at doctor(s), lawyer(s), finance bro(s)."

The third reason she applauded LinkedIn's use as a dating app was the ability to filter by location. According to her social media pages, Candice lives in Singapore.

She admitted the site wasn't perfect for finding a date.

"Unfortunately, I'm unable to filter by height, but at least there are very good-looking photos that I can kind of do some height analysis on,” she said.

The conversation about the virtues and drawbacks of using LinkedIn to find dates spawned after Candice recorded an earlier video describing a friend of hers who had sent her a potential dating choice's LinkedIn profile. The caption for the video read, "Time to go old school. LinkedIn dating!"

She also recorded a series of videos chronicling her mission to use 10 different dating apps in 10 weeks. She doled her praise on the platform in the caption of her video, which has accumulated over one million views, with the caption: "I’m looking for A-grade men and @linkedin has A-grade filters!"

Responses to her video about leveraging the business-centered social network for dating have been largely positive, with many crediting her ingenuity in turning to the site to find men.

“Why is this actually a good idea lmao," one user wrote in the comments. Another asked her to “teach me how to approach them.”

A third user shared a success story from finding love on LinkedIn: "I dated a top executive at a major media company that I met on LinkedIn (as I was building a network for my startup). So yeah, it works."

Not everyone was pleased with the video, however. Some called it inappropriate and claimed it showed a double standard between men and women online.

"If men do this it's called harassment. 'Women are not even safe on LinkedIn.' It's inappropriate either way," one viewer wrote.

"I hate to have people get in touch with me on LinkedIn this way. It's gross," another wrote.

In a follow-up video, Candice continued to joke about using the platform for dating.

​​"Ever since I posted on TikTok that I'm using LinkedIn to find my next date, anytime anyone adds me on LinkedIn now, I think to myself: Are they asking to connect with me for romantic reasons or business reasons?" she said. "I think I've unleashed the beast."