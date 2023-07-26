TikTok User Ends up in Hospital After Participating in Viral Diet Challenge: ‘I Cannot Believe This is Actually Happening’

TikToker Michelle Fairburn was approximately 12 days into the viral '75 Hard' challenge when she started feeling intensely ill.

In a video she posted on the platform on Monday, which had over 54,000 views at the time of reporting, she conveyed that she knew something was wrong when she was going to bed the night before, stating that she then woke up "several times in the night to pee."

The challenge, created by podcaster Andy Frisella, is "not a fitness program," rather, it's a "transformative mental toughness program," according to the website. That's exactly how Fairburn said she was utilizing it.

Frisella's 75 Hard requires participants to follow a diet, complete two 45-minute workouts, take a progress photo of themselves, drink one gallon of water, and read 10 pages of a book every day for 75 consecutive days. If you skip a step, even just for one day, you're supposed to start again from the beginning, as Forbes reported. Videos of people attempting the challenge on TikTok have generated millions of views.

If participants fail to update their progress in the program's app, they may receive a message that says: "What happened? You didn't mark everything complete. That means either you did the work and forgot to check everything off, or you let your inner bitch voice beat you. Which is it?"

Describing her illness, the mother-of-two reported muscle weakness, inability to eat, excessive bowel movements, nausea, and generally feeling "not so good." In a subsequent video, she described feeling "a band of fire" around her abdomen and lower back, akin to labor pains, adding that her skin was sensitive to touch. She mentioned that she was participating in 75 Hard and appealed to fellow participants, asking if they had experienced similar symptoms and what they recommended she do about it.

At that time, Fairburn mentioned that all she could stomach was bread with vegan margarine, which she ate in an attempt to "put sodium back in my body."

The 75 Hard challenge requires a lot of exercise and a lot of water STasker/Getty Images

"I don't want to fail 75 Hard, I don't want to go back to day one," Fairburn told her followers.

Later that day, Fairburn visited her doctor where her blood pressure was found to be low and her reflexes high. Combined with her other symptoms, her doctor indicated these signs pointed towards sodium deficiency.

She was advised to go to the hospital as hyponatremia can be life-threatening. Hospital staff conducted further tests which Fairburn says were ultimately inconclusive.

In subsequent videos, she stated she would persist with the challenge but would decrease her water intake to 32 ounces per day, as per a doctor's recommendation.

In a follow-up video on Tuesday, she informed her followers she was feeling much better and had gone from a "negative 10" to a six on her self-created pain scale.