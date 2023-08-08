TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

TikTok personality Mama Tot shared her take on the viral Alabama riverboat dock brawl that has taken social media by storm.

“Here’s the deal: Y’all got what y’all deserved,” Mama Tot, whose real name is Ophelia Nichols, said in the video. “Did you really think you was gonna put your hands on somebody that was out there doing their damn job, not just to keep you safe but to keep everybody safe at that dock?”

The social media personality began her video questioning if her followers wanted her to weigh in on the incident simply because she is also from Alabama or because she too owns a watercraft.

Footage of the brawl has been circulating online since the incident occurred over the weekend at the Montgomery Riverfront in Alabama. The fight reportedly broke out when who appeared to be a Black security guard asked a group of white boaters to move so a ferry could dock.

Black boaters jumped from the ferry and rushed to the man's aid once punches were thrown.

Moma Tot sided with the dock worker and disparaged the group of men who appeared to attack the man.

“You met the wrong one that day honey,” the TikTok star continued. “You met the wrong one that day because there was people in places that needed to be put and they got put in their place.”

Riverboat confrontation turned into a fight shoelover99/TikTok; WSFA

“That's yall's damn fault. Don’t get up in nobody’s damn face acting like you're gonna tell somebody what you gonna do on his damn dock,” she said. “That's what's wrong with y’all. Y’all get out on the water and act crazy.”

Police have four active warrants out for the suspects involved in the brawl.

"Did y'all see that one man's Crocs? Lord, it looked like his Crocs got his ass whipped," she concluded.