TikTok Needs To Work To Comply With European Tech Regulations, ‘Stress Test’ Reveals

TikTok has a high hurdle to jump in order to be compliant with new European Union digital services regulations, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said, according to CNN.



“Recent events have shown the impact of TikTok has on democracies — and how important independent regulation is,” Breton tweeted on Tuesday regarding the “stress test” of TikTok’s compliance with the EU’s Digital Services Act.



The EU’s Digital Services Act went into effect in November 2022 as part of sweeping regulations designed to protect European consumers online. Described as a “landmark” regulation in online moderation, the law includes guidelines for “intermediary services,” such as social media, online marketplaces, and search engines, and contains provisions aimed at combating misinformation, safeguarding online privacy and fighting illegal content sharing. TikTok, which has come under scrutiny in Europe and the US for data privacy, has to comply with the Act (as do similar companies, like Meta) before a deadline of August 25.



During the recent “stress test,” EU official Breton said TikTok is struggling to be compliant with the new regulations and it has work to do to meet the strict standards.



The stress test was voluntary and it was done at TikTok’s Ireland offices. Other companies such as Twitter and Facebook have also agreed to similar tests. If they don’t fall in line with the EU’s regulations, the companies face a fine of up to 6% of their global annual revenue.



“TikTok is dedicating significant resources to compliance,” Breton said, according to CNN. “[But] more work is needed to be fully ready for the compliance deadline.”