TikTok Influencers Hype Unproven $4K Device for Treating Autism, UTIs, and More

Wellness influencers on Instagram and TikTok are promoting a small, square-shaped device called the Healy, claiming it can cure a wide range of ailments, from anxiety to sprained ankles, according to Rolling Stone.
The Healy allegedly uses proprietary technology to harness frequencies from a "bioenergetic field," tapping into the power of the mind, body, and soul. While it has received FDA approval, this is limited to treating arthritis pain and muscle soreness. However, influencers in over 120,000 posts and millions of TikTok videos insist the device has cured their styes, UTIs, allergies, and constipation.
Available in various sizes and shapes, the Healy ranges in price from $500 to $4,000. It can be paired with phones, clipped onto clothing, or attached to the skin using adhesive electrodes.
Medical experts express concern that unproven cure-all devices like the Healy may discourage people from seeking evidence-based treatments for serious conditions.
