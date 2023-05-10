The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    TikTok Influencers Hype Unproven $4K Device for Treating Autism, UTIs, and More

    Medical experts caution against using unproven cure-all devices.

    Nick Gallagher
    Healy/Youtube

    Wellness influencers on Instagram and TikTok are promoting a small, square-shaped device called the Healy, claiming it can cure a wide range of ailments, from anxiety to sprained ankles, according to Rolling Stone.

    The Healy allegedly uses proprietary technology to harness frequencies from a "bioenergetic field," tapping into the power of the mind, body, and soul. While it has received FDA approval, this is limited to treating arthritis pain and muscle soreness. However, influencers in over 120,000 posts and millions of TikTok videos insist the device has cured their styes, UTIs, allergies, and constipation.

    Available in various sizes and shapes, the Healy ranges in price from $500 to $4,000. It can be paired with phones, clipped onto clothing, or attached to the skin using adhesive electrodes.

    Medical experts express concern that unproven cure-all devices like the Healy may discourage people from seeking evidence-based treatments for serious conditions.

