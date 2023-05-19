The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    TikTok Influencer Surprises Detroit Traffic Cop with $50K Check in Viral Video

    Moved by Linita Edge's positive attitude, viewers secretly contributed to a GoFundMe for the crossing guard.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    JWPlayer

    A Detroit traffic cop who directs traffic during baseball games for the Detroit Tigers was in for a surprise on Mother's Day.

    According to a report by CBS Detroit, Zachery Dereniowski, a popular TikToker and founder of the social media page "MDMotivator," approached Linita Edge and offered to sell her a Tigers jersey for just one dollar. But that wasn't all. Dereniowski also offered to take her to the evening's baseball game and cover the rest of her shift with $500.

    View post on TikTok
    Zachery Dereniowski/TikTok
    Viewers were touched by Edge's positive attitude and friendly demeanor while on the job. She frequently talks to passing Detroit residents and wishes them a good day. In response, they secretly contributed to a GoFundMe set up by Dereniowski, which was meant to award her with an even bigger surprise.

    View post on TikTok

    In a heartwarming video, Dereniowski returned to Edge's job and handed her an envelope that read, "You need to leave work and come with me. I have a big surprise for you." The pair returned to the Tigers stadium, where Edge's son, who plays as a catcher on the team, awarded her with a $50,000 check before a cheering crowd. Overwhelmed with emotion, Edge fell to her knees and shed tears of joy.

    Despite the generous gift, Edge has returned to her job as a crossing guard. She is frequently recognized by locals who have watched the videos, which have so far earned over 17 million views.

