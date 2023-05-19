TikTok Influencer Surprises Detroit Traffic Cop with $50K Check in Viral Video
Moved by Linita Edge's positive attitude, viewers secretly contributed to a GoFundMe for the crossing guard.
A Detroit traffic cop who directs traffic during baseball games for the Detroit Tigers was in for a surprise on Mother's Day.
According to a report by CBS Detroit, Zachery Dereniowski, a popular TikToker and founder of the social media page "MDMotivator," approached Linita Edge and offered to sell her a Tigers jersey for just one dollar. But that wasn't all. Dereniowski also offered to take her to the evening's baseball game and cover the rest of her shift with $500.
- WATCH: Viral TikTok Shows Teacher Using Taylor Swift Songs to Teach Math
- Montana’s TikTok Ban Draws First Legal Challenge
- Can Montana Stop the Clock on TikTok with a Ban?
- WATCH: Passengers Stuck at Top of Rollercoaster for 45 Minutes
- Maren Morris Turns Tom Schwartz’s ‘VPR’ Crocodile Comment into a Country Song: Watch
Viewers were touched by Edge's positive attitude and friendly demeanor while on the job. She frequently talks to passing Detroit residents and wishes them a good day. In response, they secretly contributed to a GoFundMe set up by Dereniowski, which was meant to award her with an even bigger surprise.
In a heartwarming video, Dereniowski returned to Edge's job and handed her an envelope that read, "You need to leave work and come with me. I have a big surprise for you." The pair returned to the Tigers stadium, where Edge's son, who plays as a catcher on the team, awarded her with a $50,000 check before a cheering crowd. Overwhelmed with emotion, Edge fell to her knees and shed tears of joy.
Despite the generous gift, Edge has returned to her job as a crossing guard. She is frequently recognized by locals who have watched the videos, which have so far earned over 17 million views.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews