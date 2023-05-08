TikTok-Famous Vigilantes Remove Boots from Cars For Less than a $75 Ticket

In Atlanta, two women are combating what they view as "predatory" parking enforcement companies by providing vehicle boot removal services at a significantly reduced price. Donning pink, bedazzled masks to conceal their identities, "The Boot Girls" remove parking boots for just $50—a fee that is often much lower than what private companies typically charge, as reported by Atlanta's WSB-TV. The duo is also open to negotiating with individuals who cannot afford their standard rate.

Amassing nearly 49,000 followers and over 1 million likes on TikTok, "The Boot Girls" are praised by some as Robin Hood-esque vigilantes, challenging an unjust system. "It expanded out of nowhere," one of the women commented.

The pair was motivated after their own car was booted. They discovered that they could buy duplicate boot keys from a local business called ATL Boot Key for less than the cost of boot removal. In Atlanta, companies are allowed to charge up to $75 per day for each day a boot remains on a vehicle. Christian Verrette, the owner of ATL Boot Key, thinks that the City of Atlanta should adopt a ticketing system, even if it negatively impacts his business.

"You are holding someone for ransom," Verrette told WSB-TV. "$75, or you cannot go anywhere."

Since The Boot Girls gained popularity on TikTok, Verrette has sold $50,000 worth of keys through 300 orders. The Atlanta Police Department cautioned that although owning a boot key is legal, using it to unlock a boot could result in charges such as theft, property damage, and criminal trespass.