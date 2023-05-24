TikTok Employees Shared Private User Data on Internal Messaging System: Report

Employees at the video-sharing app TikTok frequently shared user data through an internal communication system that was accessible to workers in China, raising security concerns inside the company, the New York Times reported.
While investigating harassment claims and general complaints from users, employees sometimes posted their personal information, including driver's licenses and IP addresses, according to the Times.
This data — shared on Lark, an internal communication tool similar to Slack — was at various times accessible to thousands of staffers at TikTok's parent company ByteDance, many of whom were located in China, according to the report.
A TikTok spokesperson told the Times that the evidence it reviewed was "dated" and that the company now has a more secure process for reporting sensitive materials. They did not respond to the paper's question about whether Lark's data is stored in China.
The Times investigation appears to contradict previous claims by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew that Americans' private data would be held only on servers within the U.S. — a sentiment that he repeated during a heated, five-hour congressional hearing in March.
Last week, Montana passed a law that will ban the app within the state starting in January 2024. ByteDance said it would fight the ban in court, arguing it violates the First Amendment right to free speech.
Earlier this year, the White House announced a TikTok ban for all government phones and devices, joining the European Union, Australia, and Canada.
Some lawmakers have considered following in the footsteps of India by implementing a nationwide ban that would cut off access to some 150 million people who use the app, though a complete ban is considered politically sensitive given TikTok's extraordinary popularity among young voters.
