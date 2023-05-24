The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    TikTok Employees Shared Private User Data on Internal Messaging System: Report

    The data was said to be accessible to thousands of staffers at TikTok's parent company, many of whom were located in China.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

    Employees at the video-sharing app TikTok frequently shared user data through an internal communication system that was accessible to workers in China, raising security concerns inside the company, the New York Times reported.

    While investigating harassment claims and general complaints from users, employees sometimes posted their personal information, including driver's licenses and IP addresses, according to the Times.

    This data — shared on Lark, an internal communication tool similar to Slack — was at various times accessible to thousands of staffers at TikTok's parent company ByteDance, many of whom were located in China, according to the report.

    A TikTok spokesperson told the Times that the evidence it reviewed was "dated" and that the company now has a more secure process for reporting sensitive materials. They did not respond to the paper's question about whether Lark's data is stored in China.

    Read More

    The Times investigation appears to contradict previous claims by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew that Americans' private data would be held only on servers within the U.S. — a sentiment that he repeated during a heated, five-hour congressional hearing in March.

    Last week, Montana passed a law that will ban the app within the state starting in January 2024. ByteDance said it would fight the ban in court, arguing it violates the First Amendment right to free speech.

    Earlier this year, the White House announced a TikTok ban for all government phones and devices, joining the European Union, Australia, and Canada.

    Some lawmakers have considered following in the footsteps of India by implementing a nationwide ban that would cut off access to some 150 million people who use the app, though a complete ban is considered politically sensitive given TikTok's extraordinary popularity among young voters.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.