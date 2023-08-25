TikTok Catches Disneyland Visitors Filming Inappropriate Video

A couple at Disneyland has gone viral after a TikTok showed the two filming an inappropriate video with other visitors just a couple yards away.

In the video posted Wednesday, a woman in a red tank top and Minnie Mouse ears is seen bouncing up and down while a man is seen recording her with her phone as her breasts bounce.

The video of the incident captured by other visitors from a distance has since been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

While filming content like that has been banned at the parks, many social media users appeared to be supportive of the couple. One user commented, “Make that money girl!” Another wrote, “Honestly I want to hang (with) them, they look fun.”

The TikTok was also reposted to the Instagram account Influencers in the Wild (@influencersinthewild), which has been viewed more than 3.3 million times. The comment section under this account however was less positive than the original TikTok's. One user wrote, "What the hell, ew. This is why people hate Disney adults. Ruining it for the rest of us."

Several users believe the woman in the video to be Alina Masquerade, a cosplayer and OnlyFans model. On the same day the TikTok was posted, Masquerade posted an Instagram Reel also in a red tank top and Minnie Mouse ears, appearing to be in the same spot as where the TikTok was filmed. She also posted stories to her account saying that she was at Disneyland.

Masquerade captioned the reel, which has been viewed more than 47,000 times, “Happy dance at my happy place.” Several users commented about how they had just seen her video from another angle. Comments on the post have been limited.

With more than 182,000 followers on Instagram, Masquerade is known for her various cosplays and for her breast implants. She has dressed up like characters from video games such as Chun-Li from Street Fighter, as well as movie characters like Jessica Rabbit and Morticia Addams.

Masquerade has also posted ASMR videos on TikTok involving her breasts. However, the Disneyland videos posted to Instagram have not been posted to that platform.

Masquerade has not commented on the viral video.