TikTok 'Boat Jump' Challenge Not to Blame for Recent Alabama Drownings, Cops Say
TikTok ‘Boat Jump’ Challenge Not to Blame for Recent Alabama Drownings, Cops Say

Latest viral challenge has people jumping or flipping off boats moving at full speed

Aysha Qamar
A man just took off his shoes to jump on a boat moored at the Port des Minimes during the 46th Grand Pavois International in-water boat show, on September 26, 2018 in La Rochelle.Xavier Leoty /AFP/Getty Images

A dangerous TikTok trend in which people are filmed jumping off the back of speeding boats is not to blame for several recent drowning deaths, despite media reports to the contrary, police clarified on Monday.

After reports attributed at least four drownings in Alabama to the "boat jump challenge," the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) released a statement saying the state has no recorded deaths that are directly connected to the viral trend.

“(The ALEA) Marine Patrol Division does not have any record(s) of boating or marine-related fatalities in Alabama that can be directly linked to TikTok or a trend on TikTok,” the statement said. “One individual was fatally injured after jumping from a moving vessel in 2020 and a similar marine-related fatality occurred in 2021, however, both fatalities cannot be linked to TikTok.”

The "boat jump challenge" involves jumping or flipping off a speeding boat into calm water, which can feel like hitting concrete on impact.

Capt. Jim Dennis of Alabama’s Childersburg Rescue Squad told NBC's TODAY show that four drownings in the state over the last six months could have been “easily avoidable” and that the boat-jump trend was " a very big concern because we have seen this pattern emerge over the last two years and it’s sporadic, but it’s something that needs to go away and stay away."

But Dennis later clarified to AL.com that his statements were taken out of context and that he never connected the trend to the recent drownings.

“We’ve had four drownings in the last six to eight months (that the Childersburg Rescue Squad worked) and some of those were just drownings,’’ Dennis told the outlet. He noted that while one of the deaths involved someone jumping off of a moving boat, he couldn’t confirm whether that was the reason the person died or if it was linked to the TikTok challenge.

“It got blown way out of proportion,’’ he said referring to the reports. “If there’s data supporting that (boat jumping deaths in Alabama), I don’t have that.”

None of that means that the boat-jump challenge is safe. Emphasizing the dangers of jumping off any object moving at speed, Dennis said: “When you’re moving at a high rate of speed and you hit the water wrong, it’s like hitting a brick wall. Your neck is the weakest part and you run the risk of breaking it.”

