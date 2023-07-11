TikTok ‘Boat Jump’ Challenge Not to Blame for Recent Alabama Drownings, Cops Say

A dangerous TikTok trend in which people are filmed jumping off the back of speeding boats is not to blame for several recent drowning deaths, despite media reports to the contrary, police clarified on Monday.
After reports attributed at least four drownings in Alabama to the "boat jump challenge," the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) released a statement saying the state has no recorded deaths that are directly connected to the viral trend.
“(The ALEA) Marine Patrol Division does not have any record(s) of boating or marine-related fatalities in Alabama that can be directly linked to TikTok or a trend on TikTok,” the statement said. “One individual was fatally injured after jumping from a moving vessel in 2020 and a similar marine-related fatality occurred in 2021, however, both fatalities cannot be linked to TikTok.”
The "boat jump challenge" involves jumping or flipping off a speeding boat into calm water, which can feel like hitting concrete on impact.
- Norwegian Floating Restaurant Only Accessible by Boat Compared to ‘The Menu’ by TikTokers
- A Hairstylist Called Out A Bad Client On TikTok— An Internet Sleuth Discovered It Was Alabama Barker
- Woman Bitten by Shark After Jumping off Boat in Florida
- An All-Out Brawl Broke Out After White Boaters Attacked A Black Riverboat Worker in Alabama — Now It’s Spilled onto Social Media
- Police Blame Viral TikTok Trend for 350% Spike in KIA Car Thefts
Capt. Jim Dennis of Alabama’s Childersburg Rescue Squad told NBC's TODAY show that four drownings in the state over the last six months could have been “easily avoidable” and that the boat-jump trend was " a very big concern because we have seen this pattern emerge over the last two years and it’s sporadic, but it’s something that needs to go away and stay away."
But Dennis later clarified to AL.com that his statements were taken out of context and that he never connected the trend to the recent drownings.
“We’ve had four drownings in the last six to eight months (that the Childersburg Rescue Squad worked) and some of those were just drownings,’’ Dennis told the outlet. He noted that while one of the deaths involved someone jumping off of a moving boat, he couldn’t confirm whether that was the reason the person died or if it was linked to the TikTok challenge.
“It got blown way out of proportion,’’ he said referring to the reports. “If there’s data supporting that (boat jumping deaths in Alabama), I don’t have that.”
None of that means that the boat-jump challenge is safe. Emphasizing the dangers of jumping off any object moving at speed, Dennis said: “When you’re moving at a high rate of speed and you hit the water wrong, it’s like hitting a brick wall. Your neck is the weakest part and you run the risk of breaking it.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- July Was Officially the Hottest Month on RecordNews
- Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of NigerNews
- NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to DeathNews
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands From Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn to Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews