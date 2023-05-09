Tiger Woods' lawyers are expected in a Florida courtroom on Tuesday to defend a nondisclosure agreement signed by his longtime ex-girlfriend and demand that her claims that the famed golfer sexually harassed her be settled in private.



Erica Herman, who broke up with Woods last October after a five-year relationship, alleges in court papers that Woods pursued a sexual relationship with him while she managed his restaurant in Florida, and later forced her to sign the NDA or be fired.

“Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then – according to him – forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job,” the court document filed last week says.

“And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA," it continued.

Herman, 39, who claims she is the victim of sexual harassment, has also filed a $30 million lawsuit again the five-time Masters champ's trust for illegally evicting her from his $54 million Florida mansion.

She claims the NDA, which she apparently signed in 2017, is unenforceable under federal law that says such legal contracts cannot be enforced if sexual abuse or sexual harassment has taken place.

Her lawyer, Benjamin Hodas, said that Woods' alleged threat to fire her if she declined to sign the NDA constituted harassment.

“A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment,” he said.

J.B. Murray, Woods' attorney, rejected Herman's claims as "utterly meritless," and denied that the golfer sexually assaulted or harassed her.