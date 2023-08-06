Tiger Cub Stolen by Russians From Ukrainian Zoo Is Dead

A three-month-old tiger cub stolen by Russian soldiers from Ukraine's Mariupol Zoo earlier this year has died in the Moscow circus, Ukrainian officials announced.

The director of the Moscow State Circus, Edgard Zapashny, had posted photos as he worked with the cub on social media, Ukraine Pravda reported earlier this week.

Zapashny reportedly claimed in a post that the cub suffered from "kidney" problems.

This tiger cub, stolen by Russians in May from the Mariupol Zoo, has died. Mariupal City Council/Telegram

The Mariupol City Council noted in a post of its own: "According to him, the animal had congenital kidney problems," officials but wondered why Zapashny didn't then return the animal to the Ukrainian zoo.

The cub was snatched from Ukrainian zoo in May when the city was under a siege by the Russians.

Russian troops were accused of stealing several animals from zoos and other facilities in Ukraine. At least one Russian official claimed they were "saving" the animals.