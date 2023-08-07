Thunderstorms Cancel Hundreds of Flights at Busiest Airport in US
Between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon, over 500 flights were canceled
Travelers in Atlanta are facing massive delays, as severe weather around America's busiest airport causes hundreds of flight cancellations and postponements.
Between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon, over 500 flights were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, while officials instructed passengers to check their flight times and anticipate delays.
“Sunday’s severe weather impacted operations across the southeast,” the airport told WANF.
“With inclement weather expected to hit the northeast today, passengers are urged to monitor their airlines for information regarding flight status.”
- Hundreds of Flights Delayed Thanks to Fourth of July Thunderstorms
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East Coast
- Busiest Airport in the US to Open Exclusive Terminal for Rich and Famous
- Thunderstorms Leave Thousands of Fliers Stranded in Miserable Conditions
- Over 16,200 Delays, 1,500 Canceled Flights as Storms Battered Northeast
- Chances of More Flight Disruption as Wildfire Smoke Spreads Across Northern US
Monday’s delays marked the second day of disruptions at the Georgia airport, after more than 300 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Passengers flying on Delta Airlines, which is headquartered in Atlanta, experienced a disproportionate number of the cancellations, on Monday morning.
“Delta teams are working hard to recover the operation and we apologize to our customers who’ve experienced delays to their travel plans,” the airline said in a statement to WANF.
Some passengers took to Twitter, to express their frustration with the airport – which had become crowded with travelers facing disruptions.
One passenger shared footage of long lines of travelers hoping to get assistance from Delta, while another posted a video of a couple sleeping in the airport after a delayed flight.
Current forecasts indicate that the disruptive thunderstorms could continue throughout the rest of the week, according to the Weather Channel.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Georgia Man Pretended to be a Cop to Scare Speeding Woman: PoliceNews
- Texas Trustee Calls for School Removal of Integration Poster Showing ‘Different Racially Colored Hands’News
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment