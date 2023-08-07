Thunderstorms Cancel Hundreds of Flights at Busiest Airport in US

Travelers in Atlanta are facing massive delays, as severe weather around America's busiest airport causes hundreds of flight cancellations and postponements.

Between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon, over 500 flights were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, while officials instructed passengers to check their flight times and anticipate delays.

“Sunday’s severe weather impacted operations across the southeast,” the airport told WANF.

“With inclement weather expected to hit the northeast today, passengers are urged to monitor their airlines for information regarding flight status.”

Monday’s delays marked the second day of disruptions at the Georgia airport, after more than 300 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A Delta Airlines jets arrives at Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images

Passengers flying on Delta Airlines, which is headquartered in Atlanta, experienced a disproportionate number of the cancellations, on Monday morning.

“Delta teams are working hard to recover the operation and we apologize to our customers who’ve experienced delays to their travel plans,” the airline said in a statement to WANF.

Some passengers took to Twitter, to express their frustration with the airport – which had become crowded with travelers facing disruptions.

One passenger shared footage of long lines of travelers hoping to get assistance from Delta, while another posted a video of a couple sleeping in the airport after a delayed flight.

Current forecasts indicate that the disruptive thunderstorms could continue throughout the rest of the week, according to the Weather Channel.