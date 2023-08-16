Three-Year-Old Boy Killed in Front of Family When He Falls off Boat and Is Hit by Propeller - The Messenger
Three-Year-Old Boy Killed in Front of Family When He Falls off Boat and Is Hit by Propeller

'His family and friends are devastated by this loss,' his aunt said

Luke Funk
3-year-old Walter Greer died in a boating accident in Utah.GoFundMe

A three-year-old Utah boy is dead after falling out of a boat and hitting a propeller in front of his sisters and parents.

Walter Greer was with family on the reservoir in Echo State Park on Sunday afternoon when he fell. Utah State Parks said rangers responded to the area and recovered Greer from the water, but he already had died.

Investigators said the young boy was wearing a life jacket at the time.

Greer had been in the boat with his parents, two sisters and family friends, according to a GoFundMe set up to help pay for a funeral and counseling.

“Walter was a happy, rambunctious three-year-old with a big personality,” his aunt, Allison Meakin, wrote.  “He loved Spiderman, trucks, boots (sic), and trains and was excited to start preschool. His family and friends are devastated by this loss.”

The boy’s death remains under investigation.

Echo State Park is about 50 miles outside of Salt Lake City. The 1,400-acre reservoir attracts people who want to fish, jet ski and water ski.

“The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to the family and to all those grieving at this difficult time,” a statement announcing the death read.

