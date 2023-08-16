Three-Year-Old Boy Killed in Front of Family When He Falls off Boat and Is Hit by Propeller

A three-year-old Utah boy is dead after falling out of a boat and hitting a propeller in front of his sisters and parents.
Walter Greer was with family on the reservoir in Echo State Park on Sunday afternoon when he fell. Utah State Parks said rangers responded to the area and recovered Greer from the water, but he already had died.
Investigators said the young boy was wearing a life jacket at the time.
Greer had been in the boat with his parents, two sisters and family friends, according to a GoFundMe set up to help pay for a funeral and counseling.
“Walter was a happy, rambunctious three-year-old with a big personality,” his aunt, Allison Meakin, wrote. “He loved Spiderman, trucks, boots (sic), and trains and was excited to start preschool. His family and friends are devastated by this loss.”
The boy’s death remains under investigation.
- Arizona Mom Accidentally Amputates 6-Year-Old Daughter’s Leg With Boat Propeller
- ‘Harry Potter’ Publishing Exec Killed by Propeller When Speedboat Crashes Into Wedding Yacht off Italy’s Amalfi Coast
- 6-Year-Old Boy Dies Weeks After Being Struck by Same Lightning That Killed His Dad
- Family of 21-Year-Old Killed After Being Dropped Off on Highway Sues Uber
- 17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Boat Crash on Cape Cod: ‘Sadie Was Genuine and Effortlessly Kind’
- Husband of ‘Harry Potter’ Publishing Exec Killed in Amalfi Coast Boat Crash Says Family Is ‘Devastated’
Echo State Park is about 50 miles outside of Salt Lake City. The 1,400-acre reservoir attracts people who want to fish, jet ski and water ski.
“The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to the family and to all those grieving at this difficult time,” a statement announcing the death read.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews
- Rare Rhode Island Tornado Lifts Moving Car 10 Feet Off the Highway: ‘Caught in the Funnel’News
- This Potato Chip and Hot Honey-Topped Treat is a Delicious Way to Celebrate National Potato Chip DayNews
- Nearly Freed Orca Dies at Theme Park After 50 Years in CaptivityEntertainment
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- Russia’s Rouble Is Cratering. What Does That Mean for Putin’s War in Ukraine?News
- US Steeling for What Could Be Furious Hurricane Hilary’s ‘Catastrophic Flooding’News
- Thousands Ordered to Evacuate as Wildfires Roar Through Washington StateNews