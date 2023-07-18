Three Teens Shot in Times Square During Argument; Shooter Still at Large

A shooting Monday night in New York's Times Square left three teenagers wounded — and police insist the victims knew the gunman.

Sources confirm to The Messenger the shooting was first reported at approximately 11:50 p.m. outside the Red Lobster on Seventh Avenue between West 42nd and West 41st streets.

Times Square has been designated a gun-free zone. The gunfire erupted in an area that's almost always filled with tourists.

Witnesses told investigators an argument preceded the shooting, and that the victims and the shooter seemed to know each other. It was unclear what the dispute was over.

The gunman fled immediately after the shooting and police were still looking for him as of Tuesday morning, sources said.

A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were both shot in the thigh. Both were being treated at Bellevue Hospital.

The third victim, a 17-year-old, apparently walked into the ER at Harlem Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.