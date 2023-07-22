Three Suitcases Found Floating in Delray River Filled With Remains of Same Woman - The Messenger
Three Suitcases Found Floating in Delray River Filled With Remains of Same Woman

Officers received a call of a suspicious item floating in the water

Yelena Dzhanova
Officials in Florida on Friday found three suitcases with human remains floating in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to a press release from the Delray Beach Police Department. 

Delray officers are still investigating but said all three suitcases appear to be filled with the remains belonging to one woman. 

Officers found the remains after receiving a call about a suspicious object floating in the water. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the initial suitcase, as well as the other two nearby after further investigation. 

The remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office. 

The Delray Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for more information.

