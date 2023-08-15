Three Spies for Russia Arrested in London Holding Piles of Fake Passports: Report

British counterterrorism police have nabbed three alleged Russian spies who had a trove of fake IDs and documents from countries across Europe, it was revealed Tuesday.

Bulgarian nationals Orlin Roussev, 45, of Norfolk, and Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, and Katrin Ivanova, 31, both of northwest London, were nabbed in February and have been charged under the Official Secrets Act, the BBC reported.

They were found holding passports, identity cards and other documents from the U.K., Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic, and were charged with possessing them with “improper intention.”

The three had lived in Britain for years.

Roussev moved to the UK in 2009 and spent three years working in a technical role in financial services, BBC reported. He has a history of business dealings in Russia.

Roussev’s LinkedIn profile says he works in artificial intelligence, “advanced indexing systems and algorithms, advanced communication systems, Photonics” and “SIGINT” - or signals intelligence. He attended college in Queensland, Australia.