Three Senior Citizens Have Jumped to Their Deaths from Manhattan High-Rises This Week

The apparent suicides are unrelated

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Three elderly men have plunged to their deaths from Manhattan luxury high-rises over a 24-hour period this week, though none of the apparent suicides appear related.

On Wednesday, an unidentified 66-year-old man jumped from a Lincoln Center-area complex just after 4:30 A.M. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, per the Daily Mail.

Aerial view of skyscrapers in New York City
Skyscrapers in New York CityAlexander Spatari/Getty Images

Later that day, Harold 'Harry' Tekel, a 91-year-old Marine veteran, lept from the 17th floor of a residential building overlooking Central Park. According to the New York Post, a neighbor said that Tekel had attempted "something similar" a few weeks ago.

Read More

Then on Thursday morning, a 73-year-old man jumped off of the roof of a 63-story condominium tower in Lower Manhattan, just south of the World Trade Center. Police said that the man sustained 'injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position' and he was declared dead on the scene.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

