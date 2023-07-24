Three Scientists, Pilot Killed After Helicopter Plunges Into Remote Alaska Lake

A pilot and three scientists are dead after a helicopter plummeted into a lake located within one of the most remote regions of Alaska.

The crash victims' bodies were retrieved from the lake early Sunday morning, days after the Thursday crash, following an all-night search effort from the Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery team, according to Sky News.

The three scientists, who worked for the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys, were Ronald Daanen, Justin Germann and Tori Moore. The purpose of the trip was to conduct fieldwork near the remote, arctic city of Utqiaġvik.

Their identities were confirmed in a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

"The Department is beginning the process of grieving for our colleagues, supporting our team through this challenging time, and working with partner agencies to learn everything we can about this incident," the post said.

The helicopter that crashed was a 1996 Bell 206, which the state chartered from Maritime Helicopters.

In a statement from Maritime Helicopters, the company confirmed that the pilot was Bernard “Tony” Higdon, whom they described as a “consummate professional and a skilled pilot.”

Efforts to recover the helicopter itself have proven to be more challenging. The crash site is so remote that raising the wreckage would require another helicopter.

During wildfire season, commercial helicopters are in high demand and it's possible that there won’t be any available until Tuesday, according to Sky News.

The National Transport Safety Board announced on Twitter that they are actively investigating the crash.

