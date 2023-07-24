Three Scientists, Pilot Killed After Helicopter Plunges Into Remote Alaska Lake

A pilot and three scientists are dead after a helicopter plummeted into a lake located within one of the most remote regions of Alaska.
The crash victims' bodies were retrieved from the lake early Sunday morning, days after the Thursday crash, following an all-night search effort from the Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery team, according to Sky News.
The three scientists, who worked for the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys, were Ronald Daanen, Justin Germann and Tori Moore. The purpose of the trip was to conduct fieldwork near the remote, arctic city of Utqiaġvik.
Their identities were confirmed in a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
- ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ Pilot Jim Tweto Dies in Plane Crash
- Pilot Killed in Fiery Crash of Small Plane Near Shopping Center
- Alaska Volcano Spews Ash Cloud High Enough to Trigger Warning to Pilots
- Three Found Dead Inside Car That Plunged Over 500 Feet Into Quarry
- Cessna Pilot Was Slumped Over in Cockpit Before Crash, Fighter Pilots Say
"The Department is beginning the process of grieving for our colleagues, supporting our team through this challenging time, and working with partner agencies to learn everything we can about this incident," the post said.
The helicopter that crashed was a 1996 Bell 206, which the state chartered from Maritime Helicopters.
In a statement from Maritime Helicopters, the company confirmed that the pilot was Bernard “Tony” Higdon, whom they described as a “consummate professional and a skilled pilot.”
Efforts to recover the helicopter itself have proven to be more challenging. The crash site is so remote that raising the wreckage would require another helicopter.
During wildfire season, commercial helicopters are in high demand and it's possible that there won’t be any available until Tuesday, according to Sky News.
The National Transport Safety Board announced on Twitter that they are actively investigating the crash.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews