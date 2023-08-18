Three Residents of Maui Senior Housing Complex Found Dead, One Still Missing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Three Residents of Maui Senior Housing Complex Found Dead, One Still Missing

The non-profit that runs the facility says four people ignored calls to evacuate and stayed behind as the wall of flames approached Lahaina

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
In an aerial view, burned cars and homes are seen a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 17, 2023 in Lahaina, HawaiiPhoto by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Three residents of a senior housing complex are among the dead and a fourth is missing after the Maui wildfire that destroyed most of Lahaina.

Hale Mahaoula Eono, which is in Lahaina, reports that 22 tenants, including the resident manager, have been located.

Grant Chun, the executive director of the non-profit that runs the housing complex for low-income seniors, said staff has been “working tirelessly” to locate tenants by phone.

“We are deeply saddened by reports of the passing of Hale Mahaolu tenants in the recent wildfires in Maui,” said Chun in a released statement.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and loved ones. The safety of our tenants has always been our foremost priority. We are here to provide any necessary assistance and support during this difficult time.”

Chun says most residents heeded warnings to leave the property. When the resident manager saw four people outside he invited them into his unit.

But when he decided to evacuate with his wife, the unnamed worker encouraged the four remaining residents to leave with him.

Read More

The four decided not to leave with him, however, Chun claims.

Among the residents of the complex killed was Buddy Jantoc. The lifelong musician once toured with Carlos Santana and moved to Maui to enjoy a slower pace of life, relatives told KGMB-TV.

Clifford Abihai flew in from California to try to find his 98-year-old grandmother, Louise Abihai. She was last seen at Hale Nahaolu Eono.

“So we’re chasing these rumors. Chasing everything. Going to shelters looking for her, hanging flyers,” he said.

The number of confirmed dead from the fire was 111 as of Thursday night.

Crews have searched about 58% of the fire zone, according to Maui County officials.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.