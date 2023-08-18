Three Residents of Maui Senior Housing Complex Found Dead, One Still Missing

Three residents of a senior housing complex are among the dead and a fourth is missing after the Maui wildfire that destroyed most of Lahaina.
Hale Mahaoula Eono, which is in Lahaina, reports that 22 tenants, including the resident manager, have been located.
Grant Chun, the executive director of the non-profit that runs the housing complex for low-income seniors, said staff has been “working tirelessly” to locate tenants by phone.
“We are deeply saddened by reports of the passing of Hale Mahaolu tenants in the recent wildfires in Maui,” said Chun in a released statement.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and loved ones. The safety of our tenants has always been our foremost priority. We are here to provide any necessary assistance and support during this difficult time.”
Chun says most residents heeded warnings to leave the property. When the resident manager saw four people outside he invited them into his unit.
But when he decided to evacuate with his wife, the unnamed worker encouraged the four remaining residents to leave with him.
The four decided not to leave with him, however, Chun claims.
Among the residents of the complex killed was Buddy Jantoc. The lifelong musician once toured with Carlos Santana and moved to Maui to enjoy a slower pace of life, relatives told KGMB-TV.
Clifford Abihai flew in from California to try to find his 98-year-old grandmother, Louise Abihai. She was last seen at Hale Nahaolu Eono.
“So we’re chasing these rumors. Chasing everything. Going to shelters looking for her, hanging flyers,” he said.
The number of confirmed dead from the fire was 111 as of Thursday night.
Crews have searched about 58% of the fire zone, according to Maui County officials.
