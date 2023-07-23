Three People Seriously Injured After Plane Crashes in Between Massachusetts Homes - The Messenger
Three People Seriously Injured After Plane Crashes in Between Massachusetts Homes

The plane crashed in a yard 25 miles west of Boston

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
JWPlayer

At least three people sustained serious injuries after a plane crashed Sunday in Massachusetts, police said.

The plane crashed in a yard between two homes in Stow, Massachusetts — a town about 25 miles west of Boston, a police spokesperson told The Messenger.

The crash occurred near a Massachusetts airfield, according to Boston 25 News. Three people were transported to the hospital, and one had been extricated.

The Boxborough Fire Department also responded to the scene, according to a tweet.

Photos posted to Twitter by Matt Kaminsky, a freelance photographer, show a medical helicopter touching down at the scene.

Additionally, two of Kaminsky's photos appear to show the crashed plane on a grassy area surrounded by trees and shrubbery.

The Stow Fire Department did not return The Messenger's requests for confirmation or more information.

