Three People Seriously Injured After Plane Crashes in Between Massachusetts Homes
The plane crashed in a yard 25 miles west of Boston
At least three people sustained serious injuries after a plane crashed Sunday in Massachusetts, police said.
The plane crashed in a yard between two homes in Stow, Massachusetts — a town about 25 miles west of Boston, a police spokesperson told The Messenger.
The crash occurred near a Massachusetts airfield, according to Boston 25 News. Three people were transported to the hospital, and one had been extricated.
The Boxborough Fire Department also responded to the scene, according to a tweet.
Photos posted to Twitter by Matt Kaminsky, a freelance photographer, show a medical helicopter touching down at the scene.
Additionally, two of Kaminsky's photos appear to show the crashed plane on a grassy area surrounded by trees and shrubbery.
The Stow Fire Department did not return The Messenger's requests for confirmation or more information.
