Three Hog Hunters Died After Trying to Save Dog from Cistern Filled With Toxic Gas in Texas Cornfield
Three hog hunters died after trying to rescue a dog that fell into a cistern in a Texas cornfield, authorities said
Three hunters died after trying to rescue a dog that fell into a cistern in a Texas cornfield, authorities said.
The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to a cornfield on the rural outskirts of Austin where three people and a dog were trapped in an underground cistern, the department said in a Facebook post.
First responders found that the cistern was partially filled with water and had strong fumes, similar to that of a septic tank, emitting from it.
- Dog Dies 45 Minutes After Exposure to Toxic Blue-Green Algae
- 22-Year-Old Arrested After Dozens of Horses and Dogs Found Dead, Trapped in Cages Without Shade
- 16 Dead in Toxic Gas Leak in South Africa
- Police Dog Kantor Dies After Being Left in Hot Cop Car
- Alabama Man Believed Shot in the Head Was Actually Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs
- Ohio Police Officer Facing Investigation After Fatally Shooting ‘Lovable’ 3-Year-Old Dog
A hunting party of three men and one woman were in the cornfield when one of their dogs fell into the cistern. One member fell into the cistern when they were possibly attempting to rescue the dog, the department said. It appears two other party members entered the cistern to save the person, while the fourth member called 911, authorities said.
The cistern's water level was too far below the opening to allow anyone to escape, resulting in the deaths of Delvys Garcia, Denise Martinez, Noel Vigil-Benitez, all of Florida, and the dog.
Authorities said the fumes, stagnant water, and the cistern's instability hampered recovery efforts, which prevented first responders from climbing into the structure. Responders ultimately used a drone to examine the cistern's stability and lowered Investigator D. Newman to retrieve the victims around 7:30 p.m.
The investigation continues at this time.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews