Three Hog Hunters Died After Trying to Save Dog from Cistern Filled With Toxic Gas in Texas Cornfield - The Messenger
Three Hog Hunters Died After Trying to Save Dog from Cistern Filled With Toxic Gas in Texas Cornfield

Three hog hunters died after trying to rescue a dog that fell into a cistern in a Texas cornfield, authorities said

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
Three hunters died after trying to rescue a dog that fell into a cistern in a Texas cornfield, authorities said. 

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to a cornfield on the rural outskirts of Austin where three people and a dog were trapped in an underground cistern, the department said in a Facebook post. 

First responders found that the cistern was partially filled with water and had strong fumes, similar to that of a septic tank, emitting from it. 

Denise Martinez and Noel Vigil-Benitez
Denise Martinez and Noel Vigil-BenitezBastrop County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
A hunting party of three men and one woman were in the cornfield when one of their dogs fell into the cistern. One member fell into the cistern when they were possibly attempting to rescue the dog, the department said. It appears two other party members entered the cistern to save the person, while the fourth member called 911, authorities said. 

The cistern's water level was too far below the opening to allow anyone to escape, resulting in the deaths of Delvys Garcia, Denise Martinez, Noel Vigil-Benitez, all of Florida, and the dog. 

Authorities said the fumes, stagnant water, and the cistern's instability hampered recovery efforts, which prevented first responders from climbing into the structure. Responders ultimately used a drone to examine the cistern's stability and lowered Investigator D. Newman to retrieve the victims around 7:30 p.m. 

The investigation continues at this time.

