    Three New Victims of Vesuvius Eruption Found in Pompeii

    Archeologists believe the bones belong to two women and a young child

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    JWPlayer

    Archeologists have discovered three more victims of the infamous eruption of Mt. Vesuvius that froze Pompeii, Italy, in time during 79 A.D.

    Bones belonging to what are believed to be two women and a 3-4 year old child were discovered among the ruins of an ancient bakery, ANSA, the Italian news service reported Monday.

    Crews at the storied site also uncovered two frescoed walls depicting scenes from mythology — involving Apollo and Daphne in one and Poseidon and Amimone in another — near an atrium, according to the service.

    Further details of the discovery were still forthcoming Monday morning.

    Read More

    The latest finds come just weeks after archeologists found skeletons believed to have belonged to two men, who were at least 55 years old when they were apparently killed during an earthquake that accompanied the historic eruption.

    In a May 16 press release from the site, officials said the bones emerged as crews excavated a collapsed wall.

    Necklace beads and six coins — including some that date back to the middle of the second century B.C. — were also found with them.

    The discovery "demonstrates how much there is still to be discovered regarding the terrible eruption of 79 AD and confirms the opportunity to continue the scientific investigation and excavation activities," Italy's Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement.

