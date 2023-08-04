Three Men Posing as Police Conduct Fake Investigation Before Robbing Atlanta Spa

Police are searching for three men who allegedly robbed a spa while pretending to be law enforcement officials.

According to WSBTV, Atlanta Police authorities said the men robbed Spring Spa in Atlanta, Georgia at gunpoint on July 27.

When officers arrived at the scene, the manager detailed the series of events that led to the robbery. This included one man asking about the cost of a spa service before returning to his car.

Upon reentering the spa, the man allegedly displayed a badge and pulled out a gun, claiming he was with law enforcement and there to investigate the facility. The manager said he then spoke into a walkie-talkie to call in the other two men.

The three men are alleged to have detained the employees in a room and searched the business for cash.

According to the manager, she and the other two victims remained in the room for 40 minutes while the three men conducted their search. They are accused of stealing about $400 in cash.

The Georgia Sun reported that witnesses identified at least one of the men as Hispanic and the other two as Black.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the three men through surveillance footage. An operational camera captured the men entering the store.