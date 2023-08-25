Three Men in NYC Have Criminal Records Cleared After Spending Decades in Prison for Crimes They Didn’t Commit

Three men had their criminal records cleared on Thursday, after new evidence led a district attorney to vacate their wrongful convictions from decades ago.

Earl Walters, Arnold McCloud, and Reginald Cameron were convicted for separate crimes in the mid-1990s. A press release from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the three men had spent decades in prison.

Walters was 17 when he was arrested on suspicion that he had been involved with the assault and robbery of two women in September 1992 in the New York City borough of Queens. Police questioned him for 16 hours without a lawyer, during which he “made statements implicating himself and an accomplice,” the press release says.

After his 1994 conviction, Walters spent 20 years imprisoned and was paroled in 2013.

Fingerprint evidence now implicates other men in the 1992 assault and robbery cases.

"Fairness in the criminal justice system means we must re-evaluate cases when credible new evidence of actual innocence or wrongful conviction emerges. Those who have served prison time for crimes they demonstrably did not commit deserve to have the slate wiped clean," said District Attorney Katz.

"It felt good, it felt good to hear someone say it," Walters said after receiving the apology, according to ABC 7.

McCloud and Cameron were arrested in 1994 after the shooting death of Kei Sunada, a Japanese national. The two confessed to a detective who was related to two cases with known false confessions — the Central Park Five rape case and the 1990 murder of a Utah tourist visiting the U.S. Open.

The two later recanted their confessions. Discrepancies between their confessions and the actual facts of the case, which were similar to issues with other confessions connected to the same detective, led to the reexamination of their cases.

McCloud was convicted and spent 28 years in prison. He was released this past January. After McCloud's conviction, Cameron pled guilty and spent eight years behind bars before being released on parole in 2003.

"This scar on my face is not going to change, the death of the people I never got to see anymore, they can't bring those moments back," Cameron said, according to Spectrum NY 1. "So yeah they didn't right a wrong, they admitted a wrong."