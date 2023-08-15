Three Die in Russian 28-Cruise Missile Blitz Over Ukraine

Three people were killed during a barrage of 28 Russian cruise missiles overnight targeting locations in the western and central Ukraine, officials said, as Moscow’s invasion ground into its 18th month.

The fatalities occurred in Lutsk, 50 miles from the Polish border, when two cruise missiles slammed into an industrial site, Volyn regional governor Yurii Pohuliaiko said on Telegram. Three people were injured.

“Another massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities. Damaged civilian objects in eight regions,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Monday on Telegram. “Among them: residential buildings, educational institutions, a hospital."

"Unfortunately, there are casualties and deaths.”

Air defenses shot down 16 of the cruise missiles, the Ukrainian air force said. The full extent of the damage wasn’t clear early Tuesday.

In Lviv, on the Polish border, two apartment buildings were damaged by falling missile debris, injuring several people.

“There was a fire. There is destruction. People have been evacuated,” said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the regional military administration.

Homes damaged outside Lviv, Ukraine, after an August 15, 2023, Russian missile attack. Maksym Kozytskyi, Lviv Military Administration/Telegram

Lviv is hundreds of miles from the frontline but is a regular target of Russian attacks to disrupt the supply of Western weapons to Ukrainian forces. Ten other buildings were damaged outside the city.

Part of the small city of Smila, 100 miles southeast of Kyiv, was without water after missiles struck a school and a healthcare facility, local governor Ihor Taburets said. There were no reported injuries.

The cruise missiles were launched from aircraft taking off from four different Russian airfields, and from a frigate located near Yalta on the Black Sea, the air force said.

In addition to the cruise missile attacks, Russian forces launched eight shorter-range anti-aircraft guided missiles at towns in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, the air force said. Reports of injuries and damage from those strikes wasn’t immediately available.