3 Dead After Firefighting Choppers Collide Midair in California

'This was a tragic loss for the fire service community' officials said

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Three people were killed after firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said.

One helicopter crashed and another was able to land safely.

It happened just after 6 p.m. as they battled a building fire that ignited a brush fire in the community of Cabazon.

“I would like to express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the family and coworkers of the personnel,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a late-night news conference. “This was a tragic loss for the fire service community, Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department.”

3 people died when two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California.KABC

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department planes and helicopters had been dispatched to fight the brushfire.

 “Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a news conference.

Fulcher did not identify the victims.

The crash caused an additional 4-acre fire, which was extinguished.

“Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn’t worse,” Fulcher said. “The individuals in the first helicopter were able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt.”

The helicopter pilot was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said Sunday evening.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

