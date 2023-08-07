3 Dead After Firefighting Choppers Collide Midair in California
'This was a tragic loss for the fire service community' officials said
Three people were killed after firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said.
One helicopter crashed and another was able to land safely.
It happened just after 6 p.m. as they battled a building fire that ignited a brush fire in the community of Cabazon.
“I would like to express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the family and coworkers of the personnel,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a late-night news conference. “This was a tragic loss for the fire service community, Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department.”
- 3 Family Members Including Kids Killed in California Crash, 7 Others Injured
- 2 Firefighters Dead After Fire on Ship Carrying 5,000 Cars at Port Newark
- Kesha and Dr. Luke Settle Defamation Lawsuit After 9 Years, Issue Statements
- 3 Killed, 3 Injured in Carjacking and Stabbing Spree in Northern California
- California Man Created His Own Fake Fire Department, Posed as Real Firefighter: Authorities
Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department planes and helicopters had been dispatched to fight the brushfire.
“Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a news conference.
Fulcher did not identify the victims.
The crash caused an additional 4-acre fire, which was extinguished.
“Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn’t worse,” Fulcher said. “The individuals in the first helicopter were able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt.”
The helicopter pilot was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said Sunday evening.
The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Georgia Man Pretended to be a Cop to Scare Speeding Woman: PoliceNews
- Texas Trustee Calls for School Removal of Integration Poster Showing ‘Different Racially Colored Hands’News
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment