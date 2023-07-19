Three Dallas Women Found Dead With Stab Wounds in Empty Fields Over Last 3 Months - The Messenger
Three Dallas Women Found Dead With Stab Wounds in Empty Fields Over Last 3 Months

Police have not confirmed if the three deaths are linked

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Kimberly Robinson, 60, is one of three women found dead from stab wounds in southwest Dallas, in recent monthsCourtesy of the Robinson Family/WFAA

Detectives in Texas are warning the public to be cautious, after three women were all found dead in fields, having suffered similar stab wounds. 

The alarming trend began in April, when the body of Kimberly Robinson, 60, was discovered in a Dallas field.

In late June, a second body was found in the same place – belonging to 25-year-old Cherish Gibson. 

Just five miles away from where Gibson and Robinson were found, a third body, belonging to an unidentified woman, was discovered on July 15. 

The police have not determined whether the three deaths are linked but still stressed that it was important for the public to be aware of the investigation.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in the interest of public safety, the department wants to inform this population of this trend,” the Dallas Police Department said in a blog post

While all three cases are still subject to ongoing investigations, the police also noted that at least two of the women were involved in sex work. 

Women involved in sex work are disproportionately affected by violent crime, with some studies indicating that 45% to 75% of sex workers have experienced physical or sexual violence. 

Some serial killers have explicitly targeted prostitutes and other sex workers. Just last week, police in New York arrested Rex Heuermann, an architect who is accused of murdering at least three escorts on Long Island. 

Dallas police have not yet identified suspects in this string of deaths. Investigators have asked the public to contact Detectives David Grubbs and Christopher Walton if they have information about what happened to these women. 

