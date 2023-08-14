Three Bodies, One Intoxicated Person Found in Car Parked in Elementary School Lot
Police in Indianapolis made the discovery Monday morning
Indianapolis police officers found three dead bodies and one intoxicated person in a car in a school parking lot Monday morning.
The discovery was made at Jonathan Jennings School 109, an elementary school in the northwest area of the city.
A spokesperson for Indianapolis Police Department was unable to share more details with The Messenger on the discovery.
"We are currently investigating this as a death investigation only," they said. "The Marion County Coroner’s Office will rule the manner and cause of death."
Indianapolis Public Schools released a statement to The Messenger, saying it was aware of the incident.
"A car, with several deceased people and one intoxicated person inside, was parked on a lot at the school," the statement said. "Buses to school were rerouted to avoid the scene. IMPD and IPS Police are on the scene and investigating.
"Students at the school are safe. IPS will continue to keep the safety of all students at the forefront of their educational experience."
