Three Bodies, One Intoxicated Person Found in Car Parked in Elementary School Lot - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Three Bodies, One Intoxicated Person Found in Car Parked in Elementary School Lot

Police in Indianapolis made the discovery Monday morning

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Indianapolis police officers found three dead bodies and one intoxicated person in a car in a school parking lot Monday morning.

The discovery was made at Jonathan Jennings School 109, an elementary school in the northwest area of the city.

Yellow police tape
Police crime scene tape - stock photoSheila Paras/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Indianapolis Police Department was unable to share more details with The Messenger on the discovery.

Read More

"We are currently investigating this as a death investigation only," they said. "The Marion County Coroner’s Office will rule the manner and cause of death."

Indianapolis Public Schools released a statement to The Messenger, saying it was aware of the incident.

"A car, with several deceased people and one intoxicated person inside, was parked on a lot at the school," the statement said. "Buses to school were rerouted to avoid the scene. IMPD and IPS Police are on the scene and investigating.

"Students at the school are safe. IPS will continue to keep the safety of all students at the forefront of their educational experience."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.