The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Threatening Calls Lead Alabama Library to Postpone Sexual Consent Education Event

    The Consent for Kids Fair was set to take place at the Springville Road Public Library in Birmingham.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Organizers in Alabama canceled a library event designed to teach adolescents about sexual consent after receiving threatening calls.

    The Alabama Campaign for Adolescent Sexual Health opted to postpone Saturday's Consent for Kids Fair "out of an abundance of caution to ensure safety for all involved."

    The event was set to take place at the Springville Road Public Library in Birmingham.

    However, the group said that on May 18, "Alabama Campaign and library staff received emails asking for the cancellation of the event, claiming it was 'inappropriate for children and adults.'"

    Read More
    Libraries at universities in Fujian Province, China
    Libraries at universities in Fujian Province, China

    "These emails were followed by numerous phone calls personally attacking and threatening library staff," reads the statement. "Callers also implied that the event would be disrupted."

    The event would have included a story hour; pin the ovary on the uterus; a coloring station; and a gender-creative fashion show, "in which children can try on different clothes to explore self-expression."

    It also was intended "to give parents resources on how to have discussions with their kids about consent, body safety, and relationships."

    Yellowhammer Fund, an abortion advocacy and reproductive justice organization that serves Alabama, said in the same statement it was "deeply saddened to learn that a family friendly event at our local library is being attacked simply for teaching children about consent and their bodies."

    Yellowhammer Fund was one of the event's partners.

    "Alabama consistently fails children in our state when it comes to comprehensive sexual health education and we commend the Alabama Campaign and the other organizations involved for creating an inclusive space that's meant to be fun, welcoming, and above all safe for everyone. Alabamians of all ages deserve to have bodily autonomy without state or religious interference."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.