Threatening Calls Lead Alabama Library to Postpone Sexual Consent Education Event
The Consent for Kids Fair was set to take place at the Springville Road Public Library in Birmingham.
Organizers in Alabama canceled a library event designed to teach adolescents about sexual consent after receiving threatening calls.
The Alabama Campaign for Adolescent Sexual Health opted to postpone Saturday's Consent for Kids Fair "out of an abundance of caution to ensure safety for all involved."
The event was set to take place at the Springville Road Public Library in Birmingham.
However, the group said that on May 18, "Alabama Campaign and library staff received emails asking for the cancellation of the event, claiming it was 'inappropriate for children and adults.'"
- Overdue Library Book Checked Out in 1927 Finally Returned to California Library
- Women Who Receive Abortions Could Be Charged With Murder Under New Alabama Bill
- Missouri to Ban Gender Affirming Health Care, Restrict Sports Play for Trans Minors
- Kids in the South Are Getting Better at Reading
- Death Row Inmate’s Fate Now in Supreme Court’s Hands After Execution Appeal
"These emails were followed by numerous phone calls personally attacking and threatening library staff," reads the statement. "Callers also implied that the event would be disrupted."
The event would have included a story hour; pin the ovary on the uterus; a coloring station; and a gender-creative fashion show, "in which children can try on different clothes to explore self-expression."
It also was intended "to give parents resources on how to have discussions with their kids about consent, body safety, and relationships."
Yellowhammer Fund, an abortion advocacy and reproductive justice organization that serves Alabama, said in the same statement it was "deeply saddened to learn that a family friendly event at our local library is being attacked simply for teaching children about consent and their bodies."
Yellowhammer Fund was one of the event's partners.
"Alabama consistently fails children in our state when it comes to comprehensive sexual health education and we commend the Alabama Campaign and the other organizations involved for creating an inclusive space that's meant to be fun, welcoming, and above all safe for everyone. Alabamians of all ages deserve to have bodily autonomy without state or religious interference."
