Thousands of United Pilots Protest at Airports Across Country

United Airlines pilots are going to be walking picket lines at 10 airports on Friday.

The pilots union says the informational picket is to demonstrate their “resolve and solidarity to achieve an industry leading contract.”

Pilots will picket in uniform at LAX in Los Angeles, Newark Liberty, Orlando, Cleveland, Denver, and other airports.

The pilots are protesting a scheduling system that they claim often forces them to miss birthday parties, graduations and other family events.

They say the scheduling system takes away their ability to “plan for the simplest of life events” in a promotional video posted on Facebook.

The union says it is fighting for “fair treatment, job security, and improved working conditions.”

The pilots are still working under a contract that came up for renewal in 2019.

The two sides have been negotiating for five years.

Reuters reported that its pilots overwhelmingly rejected a tentative contract last November.

The airline says it has offered pilots an 18% pay in a new 5-year contract proposal and that it had already agreed on 79 quality-of-life improvements that the union identified as important.

In an emailed statement to The Messenger, a spokesperson said: “We’re continuing to work with the Air Line Pilots Association on the industry-leading deal we have put on the table for our world-class pilots.”

The CEO of United Airlines has warned previously that passengers should expect more travel chaos this year because of a pilot shortage.