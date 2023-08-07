Thousands of UK Students Unable to Graduate After Lecturers Refuse to Mark Exams in Labor Dispute

Non-tenured professors at 145 universities across the United Kingdom have refused to mark exam papers and coursework in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The Associated Press reports university staff strikes are part of a wave of labor action by hundreds of thousands of U.K. workers to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The University and College Union (USC), which represents academics and lecturers, says the marking boycott began on April 20 and there is no prospect of it coming to an end.

The strike is leaving thousands of students unable to receive their final marks of the year and, in many cases, a diploma.

USC is blaming college bosses for “throwing students under the bus.”

In a release, the union claims universities had a large enough surplus income last year to raise staff wages by 10% and “still leave hundreds of millions of pounds spare.”

The Universities & Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), which represents the schools, says significant changes to the sector’s funding model over the last decade have placed increasing strain on the system in recent years.

It has met with the USC three times since mid-July but the talks have centered on money that has been withheld from the paychecks of workers who have boycotted and not the overall pay dispute.

“Returning deducted pay to staff who have already participated in the boycott would be unfair to the many staff who have worked tirelessly to mitigate its impact," the UCEA says in a statement.

Schools are still holding graduation ceremonies but students are not getting diplomas.

For instance, final-year students at the University of Edinburgh were receiving a ‘letter of completed studies’ at graduation ceremonies instead of their degrees, the Herald reported.