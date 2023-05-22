Thousands of Tennessee Students May Repeat Third Grade Due to Low Test Scores

Roughly 1,600 third graders in Knox County, Tennessee are at risk of repeating the third grade after scoring below the required threshold on the state's Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test, as reported by Knoxville's WBIR.

Surprisingly, approximately 35% of these students, some of whom had previously achieved "above average" scores on reading assessments, did not meet the necessary criteria to advance. Parents in the district had a weekend to schedule a retest to potentially avoid retention.

In western Tennessee's Dickson County, more than half of the students did not pass the English and language arts section of the test, as stated by Nashville's WSMV. While other school districts across the state are still awaiting their results, estimates suggest that up to 50,000 students statewide may be at risk of repeating third grade, according to WBIR.

One parent, Sarah Gaboda, expressed feeling blindsided upon discovering that her son had not passed the test, despite previous assessments indicating a "low risk" of failure. She shared her disappointment, saying, "In talking with him yesterday to kind of prepare him for having to retake the test, it just absolutely crushed us and it crushed him because he didn't see it coming either."

Fortunately, students whose scores were near the passing mark will have the opportunity to catch up through summer school or tutoring. Additionally, a law enacted in 2022 ensures that grades obtained throughout the school year do not factor into the TCAP results, as reported by WBIR.

It is important to note that the current third-grade cohort started their elementary education during the onset of the pandemic, which led to widespread school closures across the country. The Washington Post reports a nationwide drop of three points in reading scores among fourth and eighth graders between 2019 and 2022.

Researchers have discovered that in the most severely affected school districts, such as Richmond and St. Louis, students fell behind by over one-and-a-half years in math, necessitating schools to teach 150% of the standard material for three consecutive years to bridge the gap.