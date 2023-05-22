The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Thousands of Tennessee Students May Repeat Third Grade Due to Low Test Scores

    35% of third graders in Knox County did not pass the state's standardized test.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    BlueStocking/Getty Images

    Roughly 1,600 third graders in Knox County, Tennessee are at risk of repeating the third grade after scoring below the required threshold on the state's Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test, as reported by Knoxville's WBIR.

    Surprisingly, approximately 35% of these students, some of whom had previously achieved "above average" scores on reading assessments, did not meet the necessary criteria to advance. Parents in the district had a weekend to schedule a retest to potentially avoid retention.

    In western Tennessee's Dickson County, more than half of the students did not pass the English and language arts section of the test, as stated by Nashville's WSMV. While other school districts across the state are still awaiting their results, estimates suggest that up to 50,000 students statewide may be at risk of repeating third grade, according to WBIR.

    One parent, Sarah Gaboda, expressed feeling blindsided upon discovering that her son had not passed the test, despite previous assessments indicating a "low risk" of failure. She shared her disappointment, saying, "In talking with him yesterday to kind of prepare him for having to retake the test, it just absolutely crushed us and it crushed him because he didn't see it coming either."

    Read More

    Fortunately, students whose scores were near the passing mark will have the opportunity to catch up through summer school or tutoring. Additionally, a law enacted in 2022 ensures that grades obtained throughout the school year do not factor into the TCAP results, as reported by WBIR.

    It is important to note that the current third-grade cohort started their elementary education during the onset of the pandemic, which led to widespread school closures across the country. The Washington Post reports a nationwide drop of three points in reading scores among fourth and eighth graders between 2019 and 2022.

    Researchers have discovered that in the most severely affected school districts, such as Richmond and St. Louis, students fell behind by over one-and-a-half years in math, necessitating schools to teach 150% of the standard material for three consecutive years to bridge the gap.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.